"Very inconvenient and nonfunctional"- Netizens criticize Starbucks' new compostable cups

Starbucks' new compostable cups have caused a stir with the approach towards their takeaway drink cups. The new cups are opaque and double-walled, and 100% compostable, recyclable, or reusable.

On February 11, Starbucks officially rolled out the switch from clear plastic cups to cold compostable cups in 14 states across the US.

These include Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, South Carolina, Virginia, and Washington.

Fan reactions to this switch have been a mixed bag, but many seem to be displeased with the switch. Several fans have taken to X to talk about why they don't like Starbucks' new compostable cups, and others have joined the conversation in agreement.

Some users pointed out that many of the coffee chain's popular iced drinks have visual appeal, and Starbucks' new compostable cups take away that factor.

For example, Starbucks' February menu included colorful refreshers that have instant visual appeal with their hues.

Another X user spoke about this as well.

"@Starbucks the compostable cup for cold, iced drinks is awful! Not a great advertisement for your very colorful and fancy cold drinks!! Please figure something out and go back to the clear, plastic cups! Thank you!

Starbucks does seem to be paying attention, as the company did respond to this tweet.

Some fans have commented regarding a difference in taste due to Starbucks' new compostable cups, and some report a 'stink' as well.

"100% Starbucks will be losing business until they change the compostable cups. They add a horrible flavor to the drinks. I’m going to save lots of money. 🤣☝️ " one user said.

"Dear @Starbucks, Your compostable cups stink. I like the idea. The actual cup…subpar. My coffee just leaked heavily through the bottom because it was not sealed properly" another user tweeted.

There have been several complaints of the cups not being of good quality, and just inconvenient overall, even though customers want to be support of environmentally conscious initiatives.

"@Starbucks your new compostable cups suck! Cold drinks get soggy and the stopper falls right through the hot coffee top opening! 😩" one user said.

Another user shared this sentiment. "@Starbucks your new compostable cups suck. Very in convenient and nonfunctional. Bring back the old Starbucks cups!!!!!"

This switch at Starbucks comes at a time when the coffee chain seems to be making several big changes, such as limiting the menu and reversing their open-door policies.

More about Starbucks' new compostable cups

Starbucks' new compostable cups were announced on the company website under the "A Better Cup for All" initiative. In a move towards more sustainable practices, Starbucks has decided to switch to 100% compostable, recyclable, or reusable cups, among other goals.

The compostable cups are part of Starbucks' "Better Cup for All" initiative (Image via Starbucks)

The announcement on the company website lays out the company's sustainability goals, and other practices being adopted along with Starbucks' new compostable cups.

Along with the switch to compostable cups, Starbucks is committed to using straws made with compostable material instead of straws and moving toward using recyclable lid stickers instead of plastic lid stoppers.

The company also announced a $10 million investment in Circular services to improve recycling infrastructure in the US.

"We’ve set an ambitious goal for our cups to be 100% compostable, recyclable, or reusable; sourced from 50% recycled materials; and made using 50% less virgin fossil fuel derived sources by 2030. In the U.S. and Canada, we’re rolling out a more sustainable and accessible cold cup made with 10-20% less plastic – just one way we’re driving single-use packaging innovation."

While Starbucks' new compostable cups show the company's commitment towards building sustainable practices, fans are not very pleased by it yet.

