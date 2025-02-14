What is Starbucks new limit on amount of online order? Reasons explained

Starbucks is setting new limits on the amount of items a customer can order through its mobile application. This move comes in line with the brand's aim to reduce wait time for customers and ease the workload on baristas. The new limit stands at 12 items against the previous limit of 15 items.

Ad

The American multinational coffeehouse chain is making notable changes under the direction of new CEO Brian Niccol, the latest being its mobile ordering system. However, it is not the only modification the coffee giant is making in its services.

Why is Starbucks limiting its online orders?

According to TODAY.com, the coffee company has reduced the maximum number of orders customers can place online through its mobile ordering system. To speed up service, the coffee giant will now allow an individual to place only 12 items in one order at a time. Previously, the coffee giant allowed its customers to place 15 items per order through the Starbucks app.

Ad

Additionally, users of the Starbucks application or website will no longer be able to add a splash of milk or lemonade to a classic refresher, news outlet Bloomberg was first to report. The publication also noted that the option of modifying a caffè americano and ordering it without water has been scrapped.

These modifications are reportedly irradicated because the brand already provides them with beverages that are on the list.

Starbucks has made these changes to improve the ordering experience as well as reduce wait times for customers. This shift will also reduce the workload for baristas.

Ad

Ad

Starbuck’s plans going forward

Last year in October, Starbucks, through its official website, released a video message of its new CEO Brian Niccol, where he shared some plans to get the coffee chain’s many locations back to their roots. The video was titled “The Path Forward.”

CEO Brian Niccol said in the video:

“We need to offer a great experience to our customers every single time, especially during the morning peak.”

Ad

Confirming that the coffee house would turn around its work so the baristas could prepare and deliver beverages with the utmost care, Niccol continued:

“To succeed, we need to address staffing in our stores, remove bottlenecks and simplify things for our baristas.”

Brian Niccol also talked about making improvements often. He added:

“We need to refine mobile order and pay so it doesn’t overwhelm the café experience. We know how to make these improvements, and when we do, we know customers will visit more often.”

Ad

Since this announcement, the coffee powerhouse has made several notable changes to its services. Starbucks has allegedly extended free refills offer to the customers who loung in its cafe. The brand has also revised its open-door policy.

This change in the mobile app is a crucial step in balancing the brand’s operation requirements and services.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback