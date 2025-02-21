BASE FOOD launches BASE Cookies in the US for the first time ever: Availability and product details explored

With the launch of the BASE Cookies, Japanese food technology company BASE Food has announced its expansion into the US market. Starting February 26, 2025, the nutrient-dense BASE Cookies will be available on three online platforms- Amazon, Walmart, and Kroger. Please note that the cookies will be available only on the Walmart and Kroger e-commerce websites and not at physical stores.

According to its website, the company aims to create what it calls a "nutritional infrastructure," which means making staple food more nutritious so that it is easy for everyone to have a nutritional balance.

BASE cookies will be sold via e-commerce platforms (Image via BASE Food US)

BASE Food has already established a presence in the US with its BASE Bread, which was introduced in 2022 and sold online. The company plans to form partnerships to grow its presence in America and to increase US production.

More about BASE Cookies: Flavors, ingredient list explored

Set to launch online on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, the BASE Cookies are available in two flavors: cocoa and coconut. According to the BASE Food website, the cookies combine more than 10 natural ingredients. They are formulated to offer a balanced portion of protein, fiber, and 21 vitamins and minerals with ingredients like kelp, rice bran, soy, and whole wheat.

Available only on select e-commerce websites (Amazon, Walmart, and Kroger), BASE cookies are formulated to be nutrient-dense. According to the BASE Food website, each serving contains 7g of protein, 3g of dietary fiber, 7g of fat, 19g of carbohydrates, and 21 essential vitamins and minerals, with just 7g of sugars. The serving size is measured as one packet (35g) of cookies containing 160 calories.

Each serving (35g) is enriched with superfoods such as kelp and rice bran (Image via BASE Food)

Allergen Information: The BASE cookies contain wheat, egg, milk, soy, almond, and shea nut.

BASE Bread

BASE Food launched BASE Bread in the US in April 2020 as a direct-to-consumer product. The product was available via the BASE website, delivering to 7 states on the West Coast at the time of launch. The launch was right in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic that affected the availability of several food staples. CEO Shun Hashimoto said that BASE intended to address that challenge, stating:

“ With its supercharged nutrient profile, 365 day shelf life in the freezer and direct-to-your door delivery availability, we hope Base Bread can alleviate some of the issues people are facing during these difficult times.”

About BASE Foods

BASE Food started in Japan in 2016 with nutritionally balanced ready-to-eat meals. The company was successful in its home market of Japan and had secured a listing on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Growth Market.

BASE Food has sold over 200 million products in Japan and has entered key international markets, including China, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Taiwan. With its entry into the US market, BASE Food will be operating in five major regions through its cross-border e-commerce offerings.

How it all started

As per the BASE Food website, Shun Hashimoto, founder and CEO of the company, started with the intention to change the "base element" of any meal. The idea of BASE Food came from the realization that balancing work and nutrition seemed challenging.

The goal was to make nutritionally balanced staple foods like bread to make a "healthy diet" less complicated. They started with noodles first and slowly expanded their product range. Bread and pasta soon became some of their most popular products.

The idea was to make nutrient-dense 'staple' foods, like noodles.

The BASE cookies will be available on e-commerce platforms Amazon, Walmart, and Kroger starting February 26.

