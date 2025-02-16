Sfoglini Pasta launches 3 new products: All you need to know

Sfoglini Pasta has expanded its lineup with three new shapes, including its first long-noodle offerings and a limited-edition spicy variant. The brand announced the same on January 15, 2025, via its social media channels.

Ad

The additions are Bigoli, Bucatini, and Calabrian Chili Lumache. The New York-based brand, known for slow-dried, bronze-cut noodles, claims that the shapes are designed to “hold sauce like a dream.”

Three new shapes added to the Sfoglini Pasta lineup

Sfoglini introduces bigoli, bucatini, and limited-edition Spicy Calabrian Chili Lumache (Image via Sfoglini)

The Sfoglini Pasta releases mark the brand’s debut in long pasta formats. Bigoli, a thick, coarse-edged noodle from Northern Italy, is roughly four times thicker than spaghetti and designed to cling to rustic sauces like ragù.

Ad

Meanwhile, Bucatini is a hollow, tube-like shape popular in Roman dishes such as cacio e pepe. It allows sauces to coat both its exterior and interior.

The third offering, Calabrian Chili Lumache, is a limited-time shell-shaped pasta infused with smoky, fruity chili peppers from Southern Italy. The lumache shape, resembling a snail shell, is intended to trap creamy or chunky sauces. Sfoglini confirmed the chili variant will only be available while supplies last.

Ad

Production methods and ingredient details

All three kinds of pasta are crafted using organic semolina and bronze dies, a traditional method that creates a porous texture to absorb sauces. The noodles are slow-dried at low temperatures, a process the brand claims enhances flavor and texture.

Ad

In an Instagram post dated January 20, 2205, Sfoglini Pasta emphasized its focus on sauce compatibility, noting Bigoli’s ridges and Bucatini’s hollow center as design elements. The Calabrian Chili Lumache incorporates dried chili flakes directly into the dough, a first for the brand. However, Sfoglini has not provided the Scoville Scale rating—the mesasurement of spiciness.

Availability and pricing

Ad

The new Sfoglini Pasta shapes are available online via the brand’s website and at select U.S. retailers, including specialty grocery stores. Bigoli and Bucatini’s single 16-ounce package containing 6 packs retails for $29.94. The Calabrian Chili Lumache is priced at $7.99 due to its limited status.

Sfoglini Pasta has not disclosed production volumes. The Bigoli and Bucatini will remain permanent additions, joining existing shapes like Cascatelli, which gained fame after a 2021 collaboration with food podcast The Sporkful.

Ad

Cultural and culinary context

Bigoli, traditionally made with duck eggs in Venice, is reportedly uncommon in U.S. markets. Bucatini, though more widely known, are not usually found in bronze-cut varieties outside specialty stores.

Bigoli & bucatini pasta (Image via Sfoglini)

The Calabrian Chili Lumache taps into the demand for spicy pantry staples, a trend fueled by brands like Trader Joe’s and Fly By Jing. Calabrian chilies, praised for their balance of heat and fruitiness, have reportedly become a chef favorite in recent years, appearing in sauces, oils, and now pasta.

With its latest launches, Sfoglini continues to focus on experimenting with pasta shapes and ingredients.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback