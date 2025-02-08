How to make Patrick Mahomes' favorite Chili? Recipe explored

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is set to feature in the Super Bowl this weekend, as they face Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. The three-time Super Bowl winner is exceptional on the field but is also known for his love for food off it.

He is known to enjoy Jolly Rancher Gummies, Starbursts, and even Doritos. He also has a go-to Whataburger order. His family has been greatly into food as well. The Kansas City Chiefs organization released a cookbook named 'The Kingdom Cookbook' on their mobile app. It contains a lot of recipes from players and fans, including a green turkey Chili from Patrick Mahomes' chef.

Patrick Mahomes' favorite Chili

The green turkey chili is one of the favorites in the Mahomes household. It contains ground dark turkey meat mixed with salt, Sazon, fajita seasoning, and cumin. The meat, along with corn and cannellini beans, is added to a stock filled with sauteed onions, poblano pepper, garlic, and sweet potatoes.

For the broth, one needs chicken stock, charred poblano pepper, cilantro, more corn and cannellini beans, enchilada sauce, and green chili. Eventually, all these ingredients are mixed together in a pot and reduced until the chili reaches a hearty flavor and consistency.

Patrick Mahomes' favorite Green Turkey Chili full recipe

Here is the step-by-step recipe of the green turkey Chili (via All Recipes):

Ingredients:

2 poblano peppers, 1 whole, 1 diced

1 bunch of cilantro

1 (8-ounce) container of green enchilada sauce

1 green chile (mild or hot)

2 cups (16 ounces) chicken stock

1 can of corn, rinsed

1 can cannellini beans, rinsed

2 pounds ground dark turkey meat

3 tablespoons Meat Church fajita seasoning

1 tablespoon ground cumin

Salt to taste

Sazón to taste

1 sweet potato, diced

1 yellow onion, diced

4 garlic cloves, diced

Directions:

1. Char the whole poblano over an open flame until blackened. Transfer to a bowl and cover with plastic wrap to steam for about 10 minutes. Peel away the charred skin.

2. In a blender, combine the charred poblano, half a bunch of cilantro (use bottom half with stems), enchilada sauce, green chile, chicken stock, and half of each can of corn and cannellini beans, and purée until smooth.

3. Heat ground turkey in a large sauté pan over medium-high heat, breaking it up with the back of a wooden spoon until browned. Stir in fajita seasoning, cumin, salt, and Sazón.

4. In a large stock pot, sauté the remaining diced poblano, sweet potato, onion, and garlic until the onion becomes translucent. Stir in the cooked turkey mixture, the remaining corn and beans, and the puréed ingredients from the blender. Cook over medium heat, stirring, until the chili begins to thicken. Lower the heat and let it simmer for about 30 minutes.

5. Taste and adjust the seasoning to your taste. Serve topped with garnishes of your choice, such as shredded cheese, sour cream, avocado, lime, and the remaining cilantro, chopped.

Patrick Mahomes among names for Firehouse's 'Name of the Day' offer

Firehouse Subs has released a new offer for the Super Bowl weekend and it's themed around football. Fans can get a medium sub free on the purchase of a medium or a large sub on the Super Bowl weekend. However, it only applies to fans with the same names as the 'Names of the Day'.

These names are based on football players, including Patrick for Patrick Mahomes. Customers willing to take benefit of the offer need to bring a valid photo ID.

