How to get free subs at Firehouse this weekend? All you need to know

Firehouse Subs is running a BOGO (Buy One Get One) deal on the Super Bowl weekend. Fans can get a medium sub for free on purchase of any medium or large sub. However, the offer comes with some terms and conditions. It's a BOGO offer but only for customers with "Names of the Day."

The restaurant chain has brought this concept in honor of Super Bowl Sunday on February 9, 2025. Firehouse has run this promotion before as well where they select a few names for the day and customers with the same name can enjoy the offer.

Who can get Firehouse's free subs this weekend?

Philadelphia Eagles will face the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl on February 9, 2025. With it being such a big annual event, brands do their best to attract customers with offers and promotions. Likewise, Firehouse has brought back its "Names of the Day" promotion but it's based on the Super Bowl theme this weekend.

They have selected names based on some of the most famous football players. So, some of the names valid for the BOGO offer and the players they are inspired from are:

Cooper (Amari Cooper)

Tom (Tom Brady)

Julian (Julian Edelman)

Nick (Nick Bosa)

Patrick (Patrick Mahomes)

Customers with the same names can get one medium sub free with a purchase of a medium or large sub. There are more valid names, which customers can check on the website or at the outlet. Please note that interested customers will also have to bring a valid photo ID proof to avail the offer.

Firehouse Subs isn't new to sporting features as recently, Cincinnati Reds' catcher Jose Trevino named it as one food item he could eat for a lifetime. He told YES Network on June 13, 2024:

"Go-to sandwich order," he said. "Firehouse Subs has this like cheddar bacon ranch. Really good. If you haven't had one, you should try it."

Firehouse Subs' Valentine's Day offer

Fans who don't have the same names as the football-based list need not worry as Firehouse is bringing the BOGO offer on Valentine's Day as well. Customers can get one medium sub on purchase of any medium or large sub.

Other Super Bowl food releases

With the Super Bowl just upon us, many brands have introduced new products or flavors of their renowned products this month. Fans can enjoy these during their watch parties or at restaurants, and more.

On February 3, 2025, Little Caesars launched a Bacon & Cheese version of their famous Crazy Puffs. These are mozzarella, cheddar, and muenster cheese-filled pizza crust puffs topped with garlic butter, parmesan, and bacon bits.

Doughnut chain Krispy Kreme launched a football-shaped doughnut on February 6. It's a white-cream-filled doughnut with chocolate icing and white topping made in the form of a football. The brand has also released a "Big Game Dozen" box that features six football-shaped doughnuts and six Original Glazed doughnuts.

Meanwhile, Popeyes launched a new menu in collaboration with tequila brand Don Julio on January 31. It features a Concha chicken sandwich, Reposado-flavored chicken wings, and a spicy hibiscus-flavored lemonade mocktail.

On February 7 and 8, Pepsi debuted three new drinks specially for Super Bowl. They are as follows:

Starry Berry Beads - Passion fruit-based drink

Pepsi Praline For Ya - Brown sugar boba, praline syrup and caramel

Dirty Gator - Mountain dew with pineapple, melon and vanilla

Fans can enjoy these and many more Super Bowl special treats this weekend.

