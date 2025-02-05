Little Caesars launches new Bacon & Cheese Crazy Puffs: Product details explored 

Little Caesars has launched a new Bacon & Cheese Crazy Puffs. This is another delicious addition to a product that had taken fans by storm when it was released.

Pizza is one of the most famous and loved food items in the world. However, it can sometimes be tough to eat, especially on the go or while driving. To make this experience easier, Little Caesars launched Crazy Puffs last year. These feature a flaky crust filled with pepperoni, sauce, and mozzarella topped with garlic butter, parmesan, and Italian herbs and spices.

Launching these, Greg Hamilton, Chief Marketing Officer of Little Caesars, said:

"We know our customers live busy lives. That's why we created Crazy Puffs—to deliver the iconic Little Caesars experience in a handheld format perfect for anyone on the go. Whether you're conquering errands, cheering on your team, or need a mid-afternoon pick-me-up, Crazy Puffs are your delicious answer."

With SuperBowl just around the corner, the pizza chain has now launched a new addition to its iconic product for your watch-along parties.

Little Caesars Bacon & Cheese Crazy Puffs

The new offering from the brand brings bacon into its classic Crazy Puffs. It features a pizza crust puff filled with mozzarella, muenster, and Cheddar cheese along with the cause. The puff is topped with parmesan, garlic butter, and applewood smoked bacon.

Little Caesars announced the new Bacon & Cheese flavor via a new advertisement that featured 'Schitt's Creek' famed actor Eugene Levy. In it, he could be seen enjoying the classic Crazy Puffs before being told there's a new bacon one.

Bacon & Cheese Crazy Puffs availability and price

Just like their normal Crazy Puffs, the Bacon & Cheese variant is also available at all Little Caesars' outlets, starting on February 3, 2025. Fans can also order it online on the brand's website.

A pack of four Bacon & Cheese Crazy Puffs costs $3.99 on their website. It's unclear if this will become a permanent addition to the menu or if it's a limited-edition flavor.

Fans can still order the normal pepperoni or the four cheese Crazy Puffs.

Little Caesars recently brought back a fan favorite

Along with the Bacon & Cheese Crazy Puffs, fans can also enjoy another exciting offering from Little Caesars, i.e., their Crazy Crust. The pizza chain offers customers an opportunity to buy their favorite pizzas but with a stuffed crust. The Crazy Crust is filled with gooey cheese and brushed with garlic butter and Parmesan cheese.

Little Caesars brought back the Crazy Crust on December 16 last year. It is a limited-time offering but it's available as of now. You can order it on their website or at their outlets.

More new SuperBowl offerings from different brands

Little Caesars isn't the only brand to have launched a new product ahead of the SuperBowl 2025. Popeyes recently announced a collaboration with tequila brand Don Julio to launch a limited-edition menu for the big event. The menu features a flavored Concha chicken sandwich, Reposado-flavored garlic chicken wings, and a Spicy Hibiscus-flavored lemonade mocktail.

Meanwhile, Pepsi has announced a NOLA Eats Fest in New Orleans on February 7-8 to celebrate the city's food scene. The beverage company has also launched three new drinks for the SuperBowl - Starry Berry Beads (a passion fruit-based drink), Pepsi Praline for Ya (brown sugar boba, praline syrup, and caramel), and Dirty Gator (Mountain Dew with pineapple, melon, and vanilla).

