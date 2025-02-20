How to make peanut butter cornbread: Recipe explored

Cornbread is a popular crowd-pleaser and a common bread side dish. It goes well with a lot of things as it is- have it with a bowl of chili, or slather some butter on it. Adding peanut butter gives the southern classic a nutty twist as the creaminess of the butter pairs well with cornbread's slightly sweet and earthy flavor.

the creamy nuttiness of peanut butter pairs well with cornbread (Image via Unsplash)

Catherine Jesse at Southern Living found a peanut butter cornbread recipe everyone can try to make at home. The recipe comes from a cookbook titled The Best of Country Cooking, published in 1983. Here is a run-down of the recipe, and what it would work well with.

Ingredients for Peanut Butter Cornbread

According to the peanut butter cornbread recipe she shared with Southern Living, Catherine uses all-purpose flour, cornmeal, baking powder, salt, buttermilk, some cooking oil, an egg, and the star of the show, peanut butter.

A lot of old-school recipes would simply use 2/3rd cup of each ingredient, and this recipe is no different. Based on standard US cup measurements, 2/3 cup is about 5.4 oz (160ml), or 10 tablespoons plus two teaspoons.

These conversions are based on standard US cup measurements (Image via Southern Living)

The recipe is straightforward. Mix in all the dry ingredients, except the sugar, in a bowl. In a separate bowl, whisk all the wet ingredients together, including peanut butter and brown sugar, until smooth and light. Make sure the peanut butter emulsifiers.

Then pour the wet mix into the dry ingredients, and mix it well. If the batter seems too dry, add a few splashes of buttermilk to get the right consistency. It is important to not overmix the batter, as that could lead to a denser cornbread.

The cornbread can be cooked in a cast iron skillet or a baking dish. While the process is pretty much the same, the baking dish is more likely to give a softer texture to the peanut butter cornbread, while the cast iron will ensure crispy edges.

Catherine goes the skillet way. To bake the cornbread in the skillet, place the cast iron skillet in the oven and preheat it to 400F. Once ready, grease the bottom and the sides of the skillet with a generous amount of butter to prevent sticking. Pour the batter in, making sure that the top is smooth.

Bake this for 20-25 minutes or until golden brown, checking it halfway through cooking. To check if the peanut butter cornbread has cooked through, insert a toothpick in the center. If it comes out clean, the cornbread is ready. Let it cook for a few minutes before slicing into the peanut butter cornbread.

Serving suggestions

Catherine had her slice of peanut butter cornbread with butter and a dollop of strawberry jelly- akin to the famous PBJ sandwich- and she found the combination to be excellent.

"But to reduce it to the layers of a sandwich doesn't do this cornbread justice. It's more savory than you'd think, and much more robust, like a rich molasses bread you might be served at Outback Steakhouse or a cozy country store in the middle of nowhere."

The Cast Iron Skillet Cornbread, as per a 1985 recipe (Image via Southern Living)

Some sweet pairings with the peanut butter cornbread could go with a simple drizzle of honey or maple syrup. Adding a few banana slices and a sprinkle of cinnamon powder would make it a bit like peanut butter banana bread.

For savory options, the nuttiness of the peanut butter cornbread would complement the spicy smokiness of a chili. Or it can be had with some fried chicken or pulled pork for a full Southern-style meal.

Variations and Customizations

The recipe can be customized to meet dietary preferences or to introduce extra flavors and textures.

Gluten and dairy Alternatives

Use almond or oat flour instead of all-purpose flour to make the recipe gluten-free.

The buttermilk can be swapped for almond or coconut milk or almond milk, and the butter can be swapped for coconut oil or plant butter to make the recipe dairy-free.

To jazz up the flavor

Add a bit of cayenne or smoked paprika to the dry mix for a subtle kick of spices. Alternatively, increase the amount of brown sugar by half a cup, or add some chocolate chips for a sweeter version of the peanut butter cornbread.

Add some crunch

Folding in some toasted, chopped peanuts or pecans into the batter would reinforce the nutty flavor while adding a fun textural element to the peanut butter cornbread.

Adding peanut butter to the classic cornbread recipe just elevated the flavor of the staple Southern side dish. The key to the recipe is trusting one's cooking instincts, tweaking the recipe as we move along, getting the consistency just right, and adding a few personal touches.

