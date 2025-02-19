5 'Top Chef' Dishes to recreate

Bravos' Top Chef is coming back with a new season in March 2025. Premiering on March 13, 2025, Season 22 is heading to Canada, hosted by previous Top Chef winner Kristen Kish. The season will have 15 chefs competing for the coveted title and will see some changes in the rules of the games.

Premiered in March 2006, Top Chef has had a successful run on television and has had several spin-offs and international adaptations. as well. Over the years, some of the best culinary talent have found fame through the show. As season 22 comes close, Food and Wine has put together a long list of easy-to-try recipes from previous Top Show contestants.

Here is a rundown of 5 recipes from previous Top Chef favorites, including a dip and a twist on a loved classic dessert.

Tahini-Tofu Dip with Chili Crunch by Stephanie Izard, Top Chef Season 4

This tahini-tofu dip is by Chef Stephanie Izard. Stephanie was the winner of Top Chef Season 4 (2008). She was also voted the season's Fan Favourite.

The chef was the first female winner of Top Chef (Image via Instagram/@stephanieizard

The tahini-tofu dip is a creamy, smooth dip that requires a short list of ingredients and about an hour to make, according to the recipe Chef Stephanie Izard shared with Food and Wine.

Tahini- Tofu dip by Chef Stephanie Izard (Image via Food and Wine)

Ingredients and Recipe

1 medium garlic head (~2 ounces), roasted and mashed

1 package of extra-firm tofu, drained and patted dry (~14 ounces)

Tahini (1/4 cup)

Tamari (2 tablespoons)

Fresh lemon juice from one lemon (~ 1 tablespoon)

Olive oil, divided ( 1/2 cup for the dip, 1 tablespoon to roast the garlic)

Kosher salt, divided (3/4 teaspoon)

Chili Crunch (Chef uses Little Goat Chili Crunch)

The Little Goat Chili Crunch by Chef Stephanie Izard (Image via Instagram/@stephanieizard)

The recipe, as shared by the Top Chef winner with Food and Wine, is easy to follow. All one needs to do is combine the ingredients-save the chili crunch- in a food processor until smooth. The half cup of olive oil should be drizzled in as the dip is processed in the food processor. Once at the desired smooth consistency, transfer the dip to a bowl and add a generous portion of chili crunch. The dip is now ready to be served.

Beet and Pear Salad by Shota Nakajima, Top Chef Season 18

This crunchy, refreshing salad with bright Asian flavors is crafted by chef Shota Nakajima. Shota Nakajima was the runner-up on Top Chef Season 18 (2021) and was voted the Fan Favorite.

Chef Shota Nakajima was voted the to be the fan favorite on Top Ched season 18 (Image via Instagram/@chefshota)

This salad has an earthy, sweet, and acidic flavor from beetroots and Asian pear, brought together by an umami miso-honey dressing with a touch of ginger. Sharing the recipe with Food and Wine, chef Shota Nakajima said,

" For me, this salad embodies the Japanese saying 'shokuyoku no aki,' meaning 'the appetite of the fall season,' when we look to make dishes a bit heartier and more warming"

The salad is full of hearty, warming flavors (Image via Food and Wine)

The recipe comes together in an hour and ten minutes, as per the recipe shared with Food and Wine. The recipe makes about 4 servings.

Ingredients and Recipe for the Miso Dressing

The umami dressing is made of the following ingredients-

Rice vinegar (1/2 cup)

Canola oil (1/2 cup)

Honey, divided (1/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon)

White miso, divided (1/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon)

Olive oil (1/4 cup)

2-inch fresh ginger, grated (~1 and a half teaspoons)

Kosher salt (1/2 teaspoon)

Toasted sesame oil (1 and a half teaspoon)

To make the dressing, process all the ingredients in a blender for about 30 seconds or until smooth. According to the Top Chef Fan Favorite, the dressing can be made up to 3 days in advance. Store the dressing in the refrigerator in an airtight container.

Ingredients and Recipe for the Salad

The ingredients for the salad are-

2 medium beetroots (~6 ounces), cooked until tender and sliced

Blanched hazelnuts (2 cups)

Olive oil (1 tablespoon)

Shichimi togarashi, a seven-spice Japanese spice mixture ( 1 tablespoon)

Kosher salt (1 teaspoon)

Granulated sugar (2 teaspoons)

1 large Asian pear (~ 12 ounces), sliced and in salted ice bath

Mizuna Japanese mustard greens (~10 ounces), or arugula

Shaved Parmesan for garnish

Here are the steps to follow to make the salad:

Step 1

Toss hazelnuts, shichmi togarashi, sugar, salt, and olive oil on a baking sheet, and spread evenly. Place it in the preheated oven at 350F and bake for 12 to 15 minutes, or until the hazelnuts are fragrant and lightly toasted.

Once baked, allow the hazelnuts to cool for a few minutes, then roughly chop them up. Set aside in a bowl.

Step 2

To bring the salad together, drain the pear slices and pat them dry. Toss together mizuna or arugula and 3/4 cup of the dressing in a large bowl until combined, and then divide among four plates.

Top with beets and pear, and drizzle a quarter cup more of the dressing over each plate. Sprinkle a quarter cup of the hazelnuts evenly over each plate, and garnish with shaved Parmesan to complete the dish. The remaining dressing can be served on the side.

Kai Jeow Moo Sab (Thai Fried Omelet with Pork) by Leah Cohen, Top Chef Season 5

Chef Leah Cohen, a contestant on Top Chef Season 5 (2008), first had this dish on the streets of Thailand, according to Food and Wine. The method of cooking the egg is what surprised her she said, talking about the Thai dish.

Chef Leah Cohen owns two acclaimed restaurants in New York City (Image via Instagram/@leahscohen)

" I had never eaten a deep-fried egg and I was shocked that it was crispy but still tender. My mind was blown and [the] low-and-slow egg cooking that my French training taught me was turned on its ear."

The dish requires a short list of ingredients and comes together in about 15 minutes. According to the Top Chef contestant's recipe shared with Food and Wine, there are two important things to keep in mind while making the dish- whisking the eggs well, until light, frothy, and even-toned; and ensuring that the oil is smoking hot.

Leah first tried this egg dish in Thailand (Image via Food and Wine)

Ingredients and Recipe-

The ingredients needed for this Thai dish are-

2 eggs, at room temperature

Ground pork (2 ounces)

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped or grated

1 scallion, sliced

Ground black or white pepper (1/4 teaspoon)

Soy sauce (1 teaspoon)

Canola or vegetable oil for deep drying (~4 cups)

Sriracha and fresh cilantro for garnish

The recipe comes together quickly.

Step 1

To make the fried egg dish, heat the oil over medium-high heat until almost smooth. In the meantime, whisk eggs until light and frothy before whisking in sauces and seasonings. Add the pork and whisk to break it into pieces, and then stir in scallions.

Step 2

Drip a tiny amount of egg into the oil to check if it's hot enough- if the egg puffs immediately, the oil is good to go. Carefully pour the egg mixture into the center of the oil, and let it cook undisturbed for 30 seconds before pushing in any training egg mixture. Cook it for a minute until the top is set and the underside is browned. Flip the egg, and cook it until the top is browned too.

Transfer the omelet onto a paper towel to drain excess oil. Slice it up, garnish with cilantro, and serve it hot with Sriracha.

Fried Shrimp and Grits by Tiffany Derry, Top Chef Season 7

The shrimp and tomato recipe is by Chef Tiffany Derry, voted the Fan Favorite contestant on Top Chef Season 7 (2010). She returned to compete in Top Chef: All Stars (2011) as well.

Chef Tiffany appeared on two seasons of Top Chef as a contestant (Image via Instagram/@mastercheftd)

According to the recipe she shared with Food and Wine, this dish by the Top Chef fan favorite is a fresh take on shrimp and grits. The grits are gooey and cheesy and pair well with the meaty tomato sauce. The recipe takes about 2 hours and 45 minutes to come together and has a long list of ingredients for the two main parts of the dish- the smoked tomato sauce and the shrimp-and-grit balls.

The dish has an elaborate recipe, with a cooking time of over 2 hours (Image via Food and Wine)

Hong Kong Milk Tea Tiramisu by Melissa King, Top Chef Season 17

A twist on a classic Italian dessert, this tiramisu is Chef Melissa King's recipe. Mellisa was a finalist in the 12th season of Top Chef (2014), coming in fourth. She came back as a contestant in the 17th season, Top Chef: All-Stars (2019), and was the season winner.

Instead of traditional coffee, this tiramisu draws on the bitterness of the lightly bitter tannins in the Hong Kong milk tea powder. The dish can be assembled beforehand by skipping the milk chocolate garnish and refrigerating it overnight.

While traditional tiramisu uses coffee, this recipe uses Hong Kong Milk Tea (Image via Food and Wine)

Ingredients and Recipe

The ingredients for this milk tea tiramisu according to the Top Chef winner's recipe are-

3 large egg yolks

Whole milk (1/3 cup)

Granulated sugar, divided (1/4 cup plus 1 teaspoon)

Hong Kong milk tea powder, divided (8 and a half tablespoons)

Mascarpone cheese (8 ounces)

Heavy Cream (1 cup)

1 vanilla bean pod, split

Warm water (1 cup plus 2 tablespoons)

Madeira, Marsala or rum (1 ounce or 2 tablespoons)

36 ladyfingers

Milk chocolate bar for garnish

The recipe is similar to that of a traditional tiramisu, with the milk tea powder replacing the coffee. Instead of using espresso, use a mix of tea powder, Madeira, and hot water. Grate milk chocolate for garnish just before serving it chilled.

The recipes from Top Chef contestants together with Food and Wine make it easy for foodies to try restaurant-quality dishes at home. Enjoy some Top Chef food while binge-watching Top Chef seasons!

