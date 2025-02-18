Krispy Kreme teams up with Hulu to release new Movie Snacks Collection: Flavors, availability, and more explored

Krispy Kreme has teamed up with renowned streaming platform Hulu to release four new doughnut flavors. These are themed on a movie-watching experience in a theater. The four flavors are - Candy Double Feature Doughnuts, Cookie Dough Superstar Doughnuts, Caramel Popcorn Doughnuts, and Blue Raspberry Slush Doughnuts.

Ad

Founded by Vernon Rudolph in 1937 in North Carolina, Krispy Kreme is a doughnut chain and also a coffee house. It is known for its Original Glazed doughnuts and many other flavors and items. It has become one of the most renowned chains across the world.

The company keeps on bringing themed products for its fans and it has now collaborated with Hulu. Let's check out their new offerings:

Krispy Kreme's new doughnuts in collaboration with Hulu

The four new flavors of doughnuts are based on snacks and drinks one might have while going to watch a movie in theaters. It aims to bring that experience to home as fans watch their favorite shows and movies on Hulu.

Ad

Ad

Krispy Kreme's chief growth officer Dave Skena said in a press release:

“This first-ever collaboration with Hulu lets our fans enjoy their favorite movie snack flavors with their favorite doughnut while streaming their favorite movie. That’s a good night!”

The four new flavors are:

Blue Raspberry Slush Doughnut - It is based on the beloved slush available at every theater. It featured an Original Glazed doughnut dipped in blue raspberry-flavored icing and topped with blue sanding sugar.

Ad

Caramel Popcorn Doughnut - Popcorn is synonymous with a movie-watching experience in theaters. This unglazed doughnut features a caramel popcorn-flavored creme filling. It is dipped in white icing and is topped with red icing drizzles and caramel popcorn.

Cookie Dough Superstar Doughnut - This one features a chocolate butter creme filling inside an unglazed doughnut. It's dipped in chocolate-flavored icing and is topped with cookie dough bites and gold glitter sprinkles.

Ad

Candy Double Feature Doughnut - This features an Original Glazed doughnut dipped in white icing. It's topped with milk chocolate pieces and mini milk chocolate.

Availability

These flavors are available for a limited time only at select Krispy Kreme outlets online for delivery or takeaway. A six-pack box of the movie snack collection will also be available at select retailers like Walmart, 7-Eleven, Kroger, and Publix.

One can also order a Movie Snacks Speciality Dozen online that has two each of these four new flavors along with four Original Glazed Doughnuts.

Ad

Customers also stand a chance to win a free one-year subscription to Hulu. To enter the giveaway, they can visit www.krispykreme.com/promos/moviesnacks/giveaway and follow the steps.

Krispy Kreme's other recent themed doughnuts

The renowned chain is known for bringing in exciting collaborations and products for its fans. Before the movie snacks collection in collaboration with Hulu, it also released two themed doughnuts.

Ad

For Super Bowl 2025, Krispy Kreme released a football-shaped doughnut. It featured an unglazed doughnut with a white creme filling. It was dipped in chocolate-flavored icing and topped with white icing to make it look like a football.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, for Valentine's Day 2025, it released four new heart-shaped doughnuts to celebrate the festival of love. Both the Valentine's Day doughnuts and the Super Bowl doughnuts were for a limited time and are unavailable now. However, it shows the company's dedication to bringing new experiences for its fans.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback