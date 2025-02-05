Top Chef season 22: List of cast members explored

Reality cooking competition series Top Chef returns for season 22 and is set to premiere on Thursday, March 13, 2025, on Bravo. The episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock. For season 22, the show is moving to Canada and will explore the local food and culture in cities such as Toronto, Montreal, Calgary, and Prince Edward Island.
Tom Colicchio and Toronto native Gail Simmons return as judges while Kristen Kish, the winner of Top Chef: Seattle (season 10) will host season 22. They will be joined by a rotating team of judges for the new season including Andrea Aprea, Denia Baltzer, Daniel Boulud, Jeremy Charles, and Brenda Holder, among others. 15 new chefs are set to take part in the upcoming season.
They will be competing for the biggest grand prize package in the show's history, which includes a chance to present at The James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards in Chicago, $250,000 cash prize, $125,000 in Delta Air Lines flight credit, an exclusive dinner at the James Beard House in New York, and an appearance at the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen.
Top Chef season 22 contestants explored
Throughout the upcoming season, past Top Chef winners, favorites, and finalists will make an appearance including Richard Blais, Sara Bradley, Nina Compton, Danny Garcia, and more. Notable Canadians like actors Michael Cera and Sarah Levy will also make cameos for special challenges.
Here is the list of the 15 new cast members taking part in season 22:
1) Anna "Anya" El-Wattar
Anna El-Wattar is from Moscow, Russia. She emigrated to the U.S. when she was 18 years old. She currently lives in San Fransisco, California and works as a chef at Birch & Rye.
2) Bailey Sullivan
Bailey lives in Chicago, where she works as Chef Di Cucina at Monteverde. She attended culinary school at Kendall College. Before joining Monteverde, she interned at two Michelin-starred restaurants in the city.
3) César Murillo
César is from Dallas, Texas. During his time at the Grace, the restaurant earned three Michelin stars. He currently lives in Chicago where he is an Executive Chef at North Pond.
4) Corwin Hemming
Corwin is from Augusta and currently resides in Brooklyn, New York. He works as a private and pop-up chef. His cooking is inspired by his Jamaican heritage.
5) Henry Lu
Henry is from The Bronx, New York, and lives in Houston, Texas. He graduated from the French Culinary Institute. He is the chef and owner of JŪN and byKIN
6) Kat Turner
Kat's hometown is Sturgeon Bay, and she currently lives in Los Angeles, California. She is the executive chef and partner at Highly Likely. She attended the Natural Gourmet Institute in New York.
7) Katianna Hong
Katianna comes from Clifton Park, New York, and she currently resides in Los Angeles, California. She is the owner of Yangban. She studied at the Culinary Institute of America Hyde Park.
8) Lana Lagomarsini
Lana is from The Bronx, New York, and now she has shifted to Harlem. She is a chef and owner of Lana Cooks. She graduated from the Culinary Institute of America.
9) Massimo Piedimonte
Massimo lives in Montréal, Canada. He worked under chef Daniel Boulud at Maison Boulud. He is currently the chef and owner of Cabaret I'Enfer.
10) Mimi Weissenborn
Mimi comes from Fredrick. She currently lives is Portland, Massachusetts. She is an executive chef at Sur Lie, Catface Cafe, and Gather.
11) Paula Endara
Paula comes from Quito, Ecuador. She currently lives in Lexington. She works as an executive chef at Granddam and Lost Palm.
12) Shuai Wang
Shuai's hometown is Queens, New York. His current city is North Charleston. He is the chef and owner of Jackrabbit Fily & King BBQ.
13) Tristen Epps
Tristen is from Virginia Beach and currently lives in Houston, Texas. He served as the executive chef at Marcus Samuelsson's Red Rooster in Miami. He is the chef and owner of Epps & Flows Culinary.
14) Vincenzo Loseto
Vincenzo is from Massapequa, New York. He currently lives in Napa City, California. He is the Che de Cuisine at Press Restaurant.
15) Zubair Mohajir
Zubair is from Chennai, India, and currently resides in Chicago. He served as a sous chef at Jean-Georges Vongerichten's the Pump Room. He is the founder and executive chef at Lilac Tiger, Coach House, and Mirra.
Top Chef seasons are available to stream on Peacock.