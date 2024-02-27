Who are the judges of Top Chef season 21? Details explored

Top Chef, the iconic Bravo TV cooking reality TV series is back with its twenty-first season and is expected to bring exciting new challenges, hooking episodes, and delicious food recipes. Season 21 is set to premiere on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at 9 pm ET/8 pm CT on Bravo TV.

Judges Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons, alongside new show host Kristen Kish, will be joining this season. Fans might know Kristen as the winner of the 2013 series. After Padma Lakshmi's departure from the show was confirmed, in June 2023, Bravo revealed that Kristen from season 10 will be the new show host.

Moreover, the show format was disclosed and the new contestants were also introduced. As per the press release, 15 contestants will be competing for the grand prize of $250,000 and will make a special appearance at the 41st annual Food & Wine Classic in Aspen:

“A new batch of 15 talented, rising star chefs, and James Beard nominees from across the country vie for the coveted title, bringing their unique skillsets, culinary heritage, and innovative flavors.”

Top Chef season 21 judges

Tom Colicchio

Tom is not only the judge on season 21, but also the executive producer of the Bravo cooking competition series. The Brooklyn resident started his career in 2001, when he came to New York to make a name for himself. In the initial stages of his cooking profession, Tom worked at Quilted Giraffe, Gotham Bar & Grill, and Gramercy Tavern.

Apart from his appearances on Top Chef, Tom is also a podcast host for Citizen Chef and is working on a new Spirits network show, The Pantry, in 2024. The Top Chef judge has used his influence and fame to discuss food insecurity and lack of accessibility in America.

His initiatives, contributions, and collaborations with organizations such as Children of Bellevue, City Harvest, and Southern Smoke Foundation, have had a lasting positive impact. Tom has openly talked about food quality and affordability, and has worked with Michelle Obama for the Healthy Hunger-Free Kids Act.

Gail Simmons

Gail is one of the season 21 judges. However, she is not a chef but a food writer. Just like her fellow judge Tom, she is also the executive producer for the Emmy Award, James Beard Award, and Critics’ Choice Award-winning series Top Chef.

As a culinary expert, this isn't the first time Gail has appeared in a cooking competition series. She has previously also hosted The Good Dish.

Gail has also been a long-term host for Top Chef Amateurs and Iron Chef Canada. Most people might know her from her special guest appearances on shows such as TODAY, Rachael Ray, and The Talk.

When it comes to her writing career, Gail's first cookbook, Bringing It Home: Favorite Recipes from a Life of Adventurous Eating, brought her fame and recognition. For her exceptional writing and knowledge of food, she was nominated for an IACP Award for the Best General Cookbook category.

The New York resident engages in philanthropy by being a part of nonprofit organizations such as Children in Conflict, City Harvest, and Hot Bread Kitchen.

Fans can watch the upcoming season 21, exclusively on Bravo TV.

All newly released episodes will air on Wednesdays at 9/8c and will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.