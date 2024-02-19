Where is Top Chef season 21 filmed? City & other locations, explored

Top Chef is back for season 21 with some exciting new challenges, tough competition, engaging episodes, intense tasks, and lots of flavorful food. The new season of the cooking competition series is set to premiere on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at 9/8c exclusively on Bravo TV.

On July 11, 2023, Bravo TV confirmed that the season 21 contestants will compete for the Top Chef title in Wisconsin.

According to the press release, Top Chef season 21 will feature new candidates competing for the cash prize of $250,000 and an invitation to the 41st annual Food & Wine Classic in Aspen. Here's what the upcoming episodes will be about:

“A new batch of 15 talented, rising star chefs, and James Beard nominees from across the country vie for the coveted title, bringing their unique skillsets, culinary heritage, and innovative flavors.”

Top Chef season 21 has been filmed in Milwaukee, Madison, and Door County, Wisconsin

An aerial view of a farm and barn during a Top Chef Season 21 challenge (Image via Bravo TV)

Both Quickfire and Elimination Challenges for season 21 have been filmed in Milwaukee and Madison.

The governor of Wisconsin, Tony Evers, expressed his gratitude and welcomed the series to Milwaukee:

“We are honored to be able to welcome Top Chef to Wisconsin for its upcoming season. We’re proud to be known here for our rich food culture, talented chefs, and exceptional local ingredients.”

In his statement, he continued to explain how food plays a major role in connecting people from all different backgrounds:

“I know our diverse culinary traditions will help inspire the participants, captivate viewers, and showcase all of the great things Wisconsin has to offer.”

The season finale was filmed on the MS Eurodam in the Caribbean, with a halt at Curaçao. According to the Bravo TV press release, the show will also "embark on a special high-seas finale with award-winning cruise line Holland America Line."

Alongside revealing the filming location, Bravo also disclosed the news of Padma Lakshmi's departure from the series and Kristen Kish joining as the new host. In June 2023, it was confirmed that Padma would exit the cooking show after spending 19 seasons with the franchise.

Fans might recognize Kristen Kish from season 10. Kristen was the winner of the 2013 series. She shared how being a contestant, then a guest judge, and now a host for the Bravo show brings back memories from various phases of her life.

Becoming a part of the show, but this time as a host, was nostalgic as well as an honorable experience:

"Top Chef is where I started my journey — first as a competing chef, then a guest judge, and now as host, I have the honor of helping to continue to build this brand."

Apart from Kristen, Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons will be returning as judges to evaluate each participant's performance and rate their dishes. Talking about working with them, Kristen said:

“I’m thrilled to sit alongside Gail and Tom as we get to know new incredible chefs and see what they cook up. It feels like coming home.”

Top Chef season 21 new episodes will air every Wednesday night from 9 to 10:15 p.m. on Bravo TV from March 20, 2024, onwards. All episodes will be available to watch on Peacock the next day after airing.

The show synopsis on Bravo TV's official website reads as follows:

"A reality competition in which aspiring chefs compete for culinary stardom. Each episode features two challenges---a short test of basic cooking skills and an elimination challenge, in which one failing contestant is sent packing."

The contestants for season 21 include:

Kaleena Bliss - Chicago, IL

Kévin D'Andrea - Austin, TX

Alisha Elenz - Chicago, IL

Danny Garcia - New York, NY

Valentine Howell Jr. - Boston, MA

Dan Jacobs - Milwaukee, WI

Manny Barella Lopez - Denver, CO

Savannah Miller - Durham, NC

David Murphy - San Francisco, CA

Kenny Nguyen - Athens, GA

Laura Ozyilmaz - San Francisco, CA

Charly Pierre - New Orleans, LA

Amanda Turner - Austin, TX

Rasika Venkatesa - San Francisco, CA

Michelle Wallace - Houston, TX

Expand Tweet

As of now, the episode list has not been released. To stay updated with upcoming news regarding season 21, follow Bravo TV's official Instagram account or subscribe to Bravo's Youtube channel to get notifications for sneak peeks, trailers, and teasers.