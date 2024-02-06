"Bravo TV is so stupid": Below Deck fans call out makers for not bringing back Captain Lee

Bravo's beloved show Below Deck returned with season 11 on Monday, February 5 but without the presence of Captain Lee Rosbach. The fan-favorite personality nicknamed "The Stud of the Sea", departed from the show owing to persistent health issues, after a decade of helming M/Y St. David.

At BravoCon 2023, the makers officially announced he won't be returning for season 11, instead, Captain Kerry Titheradge of the Below Deck Adventure fame will replace him. Now, it appears viewers are having a hard time adjusting to Lee's absence on the reality TV show.

Some even went on to condemn Bravo TV for not bringing him back. A user @elleemmeh wrote on X:

"Captain Lee, I’m watching all the past (won’t say old) Below Deck eps & marvelling at how much your crews LOVE YOU!! Bravo TV is SO STUPID not to bring you back again for THIS season of Below Deck for … whatever reason. Kerry is right — has BIG SHOES to fill, Cap!"

How did Captain Lee exit from Below Deck?

In a December 2022 episode, Captain Lee addressed the crew about his deteriorating health, confirming he needed to bow out of season 10 early. Viewers knew that he boarded the yacht with nerve issues, which he admitted at the beginning of the last season. He'd hoped that the issue would subside, however, it only got worse as the season progressed.

In a confessional, Captain Lee admitted:

"My injury, it's getting worse. The left side of my body, I don't feel anything. I expected a lot more progress than I'm experiencing, and the most frustrating part about it is, I can't do a god d*mn thing about it, and it's hard."

Later, in an all-hands meeting, he spoke at length about how his health concerns might have an impact on the whole boat. He said:

“As you guys know, I’ve been struggling with my mobility, and it’s been hard. And I’ve let you guys down, and for that I apologize. So I’ve made a decision to leave the boat."

Below Deck Mediterranean's Captain Sandy Yawn stepped in for him for much of the season but Captain Lee did return toward the end to bid a final adieu to his voyage. After his exit, he appeared on Watch What Happens Live for a celebration episode of his time on Bravo.

Captain Lee told Andy Cohen that Below Deck meant "the world" to him and was a highlight of his life. He affirmed:

"When I started this whole crazy-ass ride it was just, 'I'm just a captain that gets filmed doing his job.' For it to have morphed into what it is today with the spinoffs and everything else, it's really been humbling."

Fans criticize Bravo for Captain Lee's exit

While it was suggested Captain Lee left on his own accord, he dismissed the narrative during a previous interview with US Weekly. The Stud of the Sea spoke at length about how he did not retire due to his health issues and confirmed he was not invited back on the show as Bravo wanted to move in a "new direction."

Now, as Below Deck season 11 premieres, a barrage of fans have taken to social media to address that they miss his presence on the show.

Besides Captain Kerry, Chief Stew Fraser Olender and lead deckhand Ben Willoughby have returned in season 11. Joining them as crew members are Bosun Jared Woodin, Chef Anthony Iracane, stews Cat Baugh, Xandi Olivier, Barbie Pascual, and deckhands Sunny Marquis and Kyle Stillie.

Season 11 airs new episodes every Monday at 9 pm ET on Bravo.