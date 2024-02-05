Below Deck Season 11: Release timings for all regions

Bravo's beloved reality series Below Deck returns for its eleventh season, continuing to grant viewers VIP access inside the world of luxury yachting. Since first setting sail in 2013, the show has hooked audiences with its mix of seaside adventures and behind-the-scenes drama among the crew. This season brings major change, with Captain Kerry Titheradge taking over from longtime Captain Lee Rosbach.

Filmed against the beautiful backdrop of Grenada aboard the superyacht M/Y St. David, Below Deck's next voyage promises new excitement and challenges for the team. While keeping its dedicated fans, the show has also grown its brand with several spin-offs focused on high-end yachting. When Below Deck launches on February 5, 2024, for season 11, viewers can look forward to another binge-worthy set of episodes.

Global premiere times for Below Deck season 11

Release timings

Below Deck, season 11 is scheduled to premiere on February 5, 2024, at 9 p.m. EST/PST. The season opens with a special 75-minute episode, offering an extended glimpse into the latest adventures of the yacht crew. For the fans tuning in from different regions, here’s a list of time-zone-adjusted timings of the premier.

Timezone Date Day Timings Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) February 6 Tuesday 2:00 AM Eastern Time (ET) February 5 Monday 9:00 PM Central Time (CT) February 5 Monday 8:00 PM Mountain Time (MT) February 5 Monday 7:00 PM Pacific Time (PT) February 5 Monday 6:00 PM Alaska Time (AKT) February 5 Monday 5:00 PM Hawaii-Aleutian Time (HAT) February 5 Monday 4:00 PM Australian Eastern Time (AET) February 6 Tuesday 1:00 PM Japan Standard Time (JST) February 6 Tuesday 11:00 AM China Standard Time (CST) February 6 Tuesday 10:00 AM India Standard Time (IST) February 6 Tuesday 7:30 AM Pakistan Standard Time (PKT) February 6 Tuesday 7:00 AM Moscow Standard Time (MSK) February 6 Tuesday 5:00 AM Eastern European Time (EET) February 6 Tuesday 4:00 AM Central European Time (CET) February 6 Tuesday 3:00 AM Western European Time (WET) February 6 Tuesday 2:00 AM Brazil Time (BRT) February 5 Monday 11:00 PM Argentina Time (ART) February 5 Monday 11:00 PM South Africa Standard Time (SAST) February 6 Tuesday 4:00 AM New Zealand Standard Time (NZST) February 6 Tuesday 3:00 PM

Following the premiere, the series will continue to air in its regular time slot on Bravo, bringing weekly episodes to the audience.

Where to watch

For those eager to catch the latest season, Bravo remains the primary channel for live viewing. Additionally, the episodes will be available for streaming on Peacock and the Bravo app, starting the day after they air. This ensures that fans have flexible viewing options.

For newcomers or those wishing to revisit earlier seasons, Peacock provides access to the entire series, including its various spin-offs.

What to expect

The upcoming season introduces viewers to a fresh setting: Grenada's beautiful island, where the crew works aboard the M/Y St. David. This new location promises an invigorating perspective for the franchise.

Captain Kerry Titheradge, boasting extensive yachting credentials and previous experience on Below Deck Adventure, takes the helm to navigate the luxury vessel and crew through familiar scenarios and unforeseen challenges. With a focus on the team's reactions to lavish guest requests and adjusting to their new captain, the season is gearing up to engage fans.

Cast dynamics

The upcoming season unites veteran crew members with promising new talent. Chief Stew Fraser Oleander and Lead Deckhand Ben Willoughby reprise their roles, contributing invaluable experience and familiarity with the yacht.

They are joined by skilled newcomers, including Chef Anthony Iracane, renowned for his culinary artistry, who aims to provide unforgettable dining moments. Also coming aboard is Bosun Jared Woodin, whose natural leadership abilities will be critical for directing the deck team.

The stew team, including Cat Baugh, Xandi Olivier, and Barbara “Barbie” Pascual, brings a combination of experience and enthusiasm, poised to maintain high standards of guest service. Deckhands Sunny Marquis and Kyle Stillie, each with their distinct personalities, are set to add to the on-deck dynamics.

Final thoughts

When Below Deck sets sail for season 11, fans can anticipate the franchise's signature mix of nautical demands and personal breakthroughs.

With a fresh captain assuming leadership, a varied crew with diverse strengths, and the postcard-perfect backdrop of Grenada, the table seems exquisitely set for another binge-able, fan-captivating installment of this beloved reality program. Viewers can expect healthy doses of tests and triumphs as the latest voyage of Below Deck navigates into uncharted territory.