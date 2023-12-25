Below Deck and Down Under season 3: Everything we know so far about the Bravo series

Many of us can only dream of going on those luxurious yacht vacations, sailing for days if not weeks; the Below Deck and Down Under series fulfils that dream for the viewers as it follows the lives of the crew aboard superyachts. Fans live through them and experience what it's like to be a hands-on crew member on these ginormous vessels.

After the popularity of season 1, the maker's decision to come up with a season 2 proved right as it became the most successful season so far. And even though there has been no official announcement for a season 3, the success of season 2 is an indication enough for there being one.

Below Deck and Down Under potential release dates and expected cast

Even without an official announcement, the show's season 3 is confirmed because the ship captain and now reality star Jason Chambers spoke of an upcoming season 3 in his interview with Intouchweekly.

He admitted to not having much to tease the viewers with as the show hadn't started filming yet. Speaking of how uninvolved he is with the preproduction, he said:

"They leave me very much out of it. That’s the way they operate. I like that when the location’s picked, I’ll turn up to a boat, I’ll meet the crew and then I’ll get on with it"

He also loves travelling, something that's akin to the nature of his job.

Below Deck and Down Under season 1 was released in March of 2022, followed by season 2 in July 2023. Going by this, viewers might expect season 3 to release by the end of 2024.

Apart from Jason Chambers, no other cast members are confirmed. However, all the major crew members such as Chief Stew Aesha Scott and Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph are anticipated as they serve as the grips that stick the audience to the show.

Less is known about the comeback of some of its notorious members. But as in the case with yachts when they take off each time, new crew members are also awaited.

Below Deck and Down Under was a Peacock show before it was officially announced as a Bravo show and aired its season 2 there. So season 3 also will be on Bravo once it releases.

However, like its previous seasons, it is expected to also be available on Peacock. For fans trying to revisit the finale of season 2 as a prep for season 3, it is available on Peacock, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.

Other Below Deck shows

Below Deck and Down Under is the third spin-off of the Below Deck series. The first one, Below Deck Mediterranean, following its popularity, is in its eighth season now. Even after the fan backlash the crew faced, the show remains on the watchlist of its ardent fans.

It has new episodes releasing every Monday on Bravo, which can also be watched on Peacock the day after their release.

The second spin-off, Below Deck Sailing Yacht, finished its four seasons and is also rumoured to be in the filming phase of a fifth one according to IMDb.

All the seasons of Below Deck Sailing Yacht can be watched on Netflix, Hayu, Channel 4 and Sky Go.

The multiple seasons of all three shows are not only an indicator of Below Deck and Down Under Season 3 being in the works but also a testament to its power-packed and unique content.

Season 3 of Below Deck and Down Under is expected to reel the viewers in with Chef Tzarina cooking Godly food but also navigating through the endless loop of demands of the guests.

Chief Stew Aesha will get love and flak for the change of decisions she makes to the itinerary, while caption Jason oversees it all to ensure a smooth ride.