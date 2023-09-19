Below Deck Down Under season 2 finale: Recap and more details explored

Despite being one of the most dramatic, Below Deck Down Under season 2 got the audience interacting and attached to the franchise unlike ever before. Controversy has shrouded the crew since charter one on the Northern Sun, with a record number of firings, serious allegations, and boatmances galore. Spearheaded by Captain Jason, the cast bid farewell in its final episode on Monday, September 18.

Their ultimate moments were wholesome yet scandalous and had guests and fans thinking one thing:

"I don't want this to end." - Last charter's Primary

In a true whirlwind of a Below Deck Down Under episode, Cheffy served her first Tepinyanki, João's feelings were hurt, and he kissed Margot, Culver was heartbroken when Jaimee got close to Luka, there was a crew night out, and Aesha helped Captain with his contacts one last time.

Below Deck Down Under finale: Broken boatmances and oceans of tears

Below Deck Down Under season 2's closing episode opened with Cheffy having a meltdown after being told their final charter guests' request included a Tepinyaki station, almost bringing her to the point of giving up. Captain Jason encouraged her by presenting a flamin' hot onion demo.

The last dinner service was a roaring success, and Cheffy also managed to land a flying shrimp straight in Cap's mouth.

Firmly stuck in his loverboy era, Culver gifted Jaimee a token to remember their time there – a seashell. She reacted sarcastically, making for an awkward exchange.

The Below Deck Down Under boys discussed their plans for the future. João questioned Culver about the Med job, to which he said he had received no response from Captain Olaf. This topic was brought up several times during the episode, with João more concerned than Culver about the latter not having a plan B. Jaimee asked him about it, too.

"Then we'll go f**king camping. Who cares?" Culver told João.

The following morning, João and Tzarina had a heart-to-heart, and the audience witnessed João being emotional for the first time. They ended their conversation with no bitter feelings and an unclear relationship status.

After their last docking, the guests left the team with positive reviews and a $17,000 tip. Their total tips for the Below Deck Down Under charter season were a staggering $164,000, which amounted to $13,700 per person.

Captain Jason told the Below Deck Down Under crew he had a dinner surprise for them and gave Jaimee the helmet to accessorize her outfit since she burned one of the guests'.

Dressed for the occasion, they headed out. Their journey to the Flames of the Forest was clouded with confusion, as João and Tzarina found themselves in a tough spot yet again when Culver asked the former to focus on his own relationship. The Chef called their situation "casual," which visibly upset João.

"If I can't do anything right, I might as well go out with a bang," João said in a confessional.

Jaimee and Luka also got their flirt on, which carried into the night out. The breathtaking set-up featured kangaroo meat, fire dancers, and a digeridoo performance. Captain Jason said his final words to the team and left after they toasted him.

The Below Deck Down Under cast then moved to a club to dance the night away. As they loosened up, João, obviously disheartened from his last dispute with the Chef, approached Margot, asked for her consent, and kissed her. Tzarina said that made her feel humiliated. When Margot asked João about his status with the Chef, he repeated her line, saying they're just "casual." Margot apologized to Tzarina.

Jaimee danced for Luka, making him think that she was attracted to him, which she was. As the night progressed, she repeatedly told him she found him "hot," and since they shared a mutual infatuation, Luka asked to kiss her. She agreed, and they did the deed, with Harry witnessing it from afar.

All this time, Below Deck Down Under's Culver was discussing how confident he was in their relationship without the slightest clue of what was happening.

"Yeah, I f**ked up and I instantly feel bad," Jaimee said to the camera.

The final Below Deck Down Under morning saw João having another talk with Tzarina, who was put off by his behavior from the previous night. He took responsibility but also acknowledged his own growth. They both finally arrived on the same page and called it quits. João broke down in the aftermath, and the Chef comforted him.

Meanwhile, everyone except Culver was gossiping about the intimacy between Jaimee and Luka. Jaimee claimed she did not remember the incident but then confessed to the cameras that she did. She immediately ran to Culver's room to tell him, and understandably, he didn't want to speak with the Below Deck Down Under stew. He also told his mother about this, who encouraged him to work it out.

He forgave Jaimee, and they left the boat together after a talk with the Captain. When producers asked why Jaimee didn't cut the cord, she called herself "gutless," while Culver fully believed they had the potential to carry on.

Jaimee said in the confessional that she "appreciated his forgiveness" but also confessed that she "obviously" didn't feel for him with the same intensity that he did. They remained unsure about the upcoming Med season.

Below Deck Down Under's Captain Jason offered Margot a job at a charter boat in Thailand, which she declined in order to work on herself and heal before getting back in. Harry's future plans included heading back to the beaches of Sydney in his budgies and letting "the women come" to him. The Captain appreciated the Chef and hoped to take a holiday before returning to yachting.

João was the most unexpected personality switch of the season, and his hard work didn't go unrecognized. The Captain spoke highly of his work on the deck and on the Below Deck Down Under bridge. Amidst recent events, João said he was not ready for a relationship and wanted to build his career using what the Captain had taught him. Recently, however, he posted a picture with his new beau.

The final and perhaps most emotional goodbye was between Aesha and the Captain. Fans admired their relationship, and Aesha even mentioned Captain Jason as the highlight of her season, remaining appreciative of their bond and his support.

Aesha kissed the Northern Sun goodbye and promised to catch up with Captain Jason in the Philippines. But before she left, they shared a warm conversation before taking to the confessionals for Aesha to help him with his contacts one last time. The Below Deck Down Under Captain still had a long way to go with learning to wear lenses, ending their journey just as they started it.

"I can still feel your fingernails," Captain Jason said as Aesha snorted.

Below Deck Down Under may be over, but Below Deck Mediterranean is just around the corner, and Captain Sandy is set to run a tight ship. It will premiere on Bravo on September 26 at 9 pm ET.