"Sober up": Below Deck Down Under fans have mixed emotions about Margot Sisson drinking on the job

Below Deck Down Under has already seen three crew members being let go this season, and another one almost made it to Captain Jason's list this week. Episodes 14 and 15 were released on September 4, and while they came with one too many romances, Margot Sisson's drinking on the job was brought to the forefront. She was let off with a strict warning from the Captain instead of what would typically lead to her being fired.

Margot Sisson was the victim of s*xual harassment at the hands of former Bosun, Luke. While she chalked out this pain as the reason for her drinking, she was also seen exhibiting the same behavior before Luke's incident earlier in the season.

Her latest incident has the internet split on whether there should have been more severe consequences on Captain Jason's part. Many fans even asked her to sober up and not use alcohol to numb the pain. @realitytvbliss took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and wrote:

Below Deck Down Under: Margot Sisson drinks on charter

Below Deck Down Under Stew, Margot Sisson was caught sipping left-over piña colada in the newly released episodes. Fans were divided about Captain Jason's choice to not fire her. She has been seen using alcohol while on charter several times this season but was never spotted by a crew member, let alone the Chief Stew, Aesha. Margot, who had only been put on service very recently, had to tackle some complex guest orders immediately.

The recent Below Deck Down Under episodes showed Margot waking up to an unexpected text from Luke, who had been fired for s*xually violating her. He wrote that he hadn't reached out earlier in order to "respect" Margot's boundaries.

Luke also asked if he could call her to explain his side of the story, whatever that may be. He may have thought he'd given her the space to heal, but this message came too soon for Margot and sent her into an emotional spiral.

She felt like enough time had been spent on this and had to focus on work, so she chose not to disclose this information to any of the other Below Deck Down Under crew. Instead of turning to her co-workers, she turned to alcohol.

Aesha came to check on her since she looked spaced out and instantly smelled alcohol in Margot's breath. She clarified to Margot the scale of the slip-up and that it wasn't tolerated on the job as per the Captain's rules.

Margot said this was a result of the incident with Luke without mentioning the message. The Below Deck Down Under Chief Stew grew concerned, assuring her that alcohol wasn't the way to heal from the pain.

While the Below Deck Down Under Chief Stew didn't want to snitch on Margot, she was left with no choice since Margot had "crossed a line." She immediately went up to Captain Jason to discuss the piña colada moment. She also acknowledged that Margot has been dealing with a lot and expressed her worries, similar to what fans had been saying.

"I am just concerned that she might have downed it all," Aesha told the Captain.

Below Deck Down Under's Margot was extremely apologetic and took complete accountability for her behavior since Aesha caught her. She was also aware that how she handled her emotions was inappropriate and unsafe. The Captain pulled Margot aside for a chat and asked if she'd drank on charter before, to which she admitted she had "little sips of wine here and there."

Below Deck Down Under's Captain Jason made it abundantly clear to her that the boat had a zero-tolerance policy for this. She felt great shame in her actions and promised to never repeat it. The Captain also offered her any help she required to deal with her emotions in a better and more professional way. The following day, he gave her the helmet and let her off with a final warning.

"If you slip up again, it's finished," Captain Jason said.

Margot apologized several times to Aesha and the captain and frequently discussed the incident in confessionals. Aesha took her off service and sent her back to the laundry. She held herself completely responsible and considered herself lucky not to be fired. The Below Deck Down Under Stew also mentioned how stress drives her to drink, which she knows is wrong.

Margot didn't drink much on the crew night out and reflected on her behavior in laundry the following day. She regretted it and promised to never let that happen again.

"I kind of feel like I deserve to be here (laundry) after that, like I'm being put in a time-out," Margot said.

The preview for the upcoming episodes showed Margot asking Aesha to finish the season in service. On a night out, Harry even says he believes Margot has earned the spot. This offends Jaimee, who then storms out.

While addressing the Luke incident on social media, she mentioned that she had stopped consuming alcohol after the show's closing and has done a lot of self-improvement work since.

Fans of Below Deck Down Under took to the internet to state their opinions on the matter, with some understanding her situation and encouraging her to get help.

Some fans believe she should have been held accountable as any other crew member would be, questioning the Captain's decision.

Below Deck Down Under will return on September 11, 2023, with episodes 16 and 17, at 8 PM ET on BravoTV, the Bravo app, and Peacock.