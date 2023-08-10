"Respect Boundaries": Below Deck's Captain Jason Chambers opens up about recent misconduct

Below Deck Down Under's Captain Jason Chambers recently took to his social media to address the termination of the reality show's two crew members, Luke Jones and Laura Bileskalne, who were terminated from their position due to separate incidents involving s*xual misconduct that unfolded during episodes 6 and 7 of the show's second season.

Disclaimer: This article contains mentions of s*xual assault. Reader discretion is advised.

Screen grab from Jason Chambers recent video (Image via @captainjchambers)

On Wednesday, August 9, Captain Chambers shared an Instagram video, reflecting on the termination of Luke Jones and Laura Bileskalne, both enmeshed in separate instances of s*xual misconduct within the same night in epsidoes 6 and 7. At the beginning of the video, he acknowledged:

"Hi everybody, I'm sure you're digesting episode six and seven as I am. I've had a flood of messages over the last 24 hours from people in similar situations, some not so lucky of the outcome, so my heart goes out to them."

Additionally, the video also had a lengthy caption, addressing the messages he has been receiving and sympathizing with those who got triggered:

"Thank you for all the lovely messages and I have great sympathy for the messages for those that were triggered by these episodes. Everyone has the chance in life to grow, learn from experiences either good or bad and become the best humans. Respect Boundaries."

Below Deck's Captain Jason Chambers addresses the events that led to Luke Jones and Laura Bileskalne being fired

The pivotal incidents unfolded in episodes 6 and 7 of Below Deck's second season, leaving viewers shocked and furious. Luke Jones's termination came after he entered stewardess Margot Sisson’s bed without consent while she was unconscious.

Laura Bileskalne, a second stewardess, faced termination for her inappropriate response to the incident and her questionable behavior towards deckhand Adam Kodra, described by Aesha Scott as "borderline s*xual harassment." In the recently shared Instagram video, Captain Jason Chambers asserted:

"I don’t know what goes on when crew go out, I am not told. If it’s inadequate behavior, production would inform me. But unless a crew member complains of anything — like Adam — I wouldn’t know. And as soon as Aesha brought it to my attention, I addressed it straight away.”

Additionally, he also thanked the Below Deck production team for intervening in both the situations before they could get escalated badly:

"I'd like to thank the production team for breaking the fourth wall, and stepping in. Then reforming and allowing Aesha [Scott] to come to me in an authentic manner and us dealing with it as we would as captain and crew."

However, he urged fans to respond with love rather than hate as the incidents happened one year ago and he is hopeful that the people involved are on a better journey to better themselves.

In episodes 6 and 7 of the second season of Bravo's Below Deck, Luke Jones was seen making advances and trying to take advantage of Margot Sisson while she was unconsciously drunk. Watching this, chief stew Aesha Scott accompanied the latter to her room, however, when the lights on the boat went out, Aesha left Margot's cabin to check what happened.

This is when Luke went into her cabin and slid into an unconscious Margot's bed, completely naked at the time. Below Deck's crew immediately intervened and he was fired the next day. Later on, Laura Bileskalne was also fired for inappropriate advances toward deckhand Adam Kodra, who felt uncomfortable in her presence.