"Tzarina deserves better”: Below Deck Down Under fans slam Culver for kissing the new stew in season 2

Below Deck Down Under released its two latest episodes, Kiss Kiss Clang Clang and Anchors Astray! on Monday, August 21, 2023. The introduction of two new personnel flipped the dynamics of the group, leaving audiences with strong opinions.

This week in the spotlight are 'Cheffy' Tzarina, Deckhand Culver, and the newest Stew, Jaimee. A shocking kiss between Culver and Jaimee, amidst the former's ongoing romance with the chef, has brought fans together in Tzarina's support.

Tzarina and Culver had a brewing romantic connection, of which both the Below Deck Down Under crew and fans were aware and supportive. Their attraction towards each other was apparent early in the season, but the new second Stew, Jaimee, threw a wrench into it. She expressed her liking for the deckhand to Aesha and Tzarina. Here, Chief Stew made it clear that Cheffy had something cooking with Culver.

However, Jaimee and Culver chatted and kissed on the former's first outing with the crew. Culver pretended like he and Tzarina weren't involved and told Jaimee he was all about her. Sympathizing with the Below Deck Down Under Chef, fans took to the internet to voice their feelings about Culver.

Below Deck Down Under: Fans stand with 'Cheffy' Tzarina

While season 2 of Below Deck Down Under threw more twists than the franchise's other versions, they were not positive developments. Episodes 6 and 7 showed Bosun, Luke, and 2nd Stew, Laura, being told to leave the yacht immediately due to their gross misconduct and inappropriate behavior. They were then replaced by João and Jaimee, respectively.

Although the internet is split on whether or not to believe that João has changed from his previous charter season, he has not faced any backlash as viewers are content with his current actions.

Jaimee, however, betrayed fan favorite Tzarina by kissing Culver on her first crew night out, with the Chef watching from a few feet away. She wasn't the only one in the line of fire, as Culver took most of the heat owing to his choices and misleading comments.

He also told Jaimee he was charmed by her and was not interested in Tzarina. He disregarded the emotions of the Below Deck Down Under Chef and went on to enjoy his night, discussing the kiss with Harry.

"She's hot. I like her," he said.

He then went on to insinuate that if Tzarina happened to see this, she would not be very pleased.

Tzarina expressed her disappointment to João in a heart-to-heart and pushed Culver while the crew was getting back on board. She slept on it and discussed the matter with roommate Aesha the following day, referring to Jaimee's behavior as untrustworthy.

"For me, it's just girl code."

On the other hand, Below Deck Down Under fans were not so quiet about their views, taking to social media to slam Culver and show a united front of support for Tzarina. They believed that after Tzarina treated Culver with much care and affection, she deserved the same reciprocity and loyalty.

Below Deck Down Under will return with two new episodes on Monday, August 28, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. Captain Jason will make some tough decisions while trying to navigate the uncomfortable crew dynamic and Australia's choppy waters.