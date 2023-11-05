Meet the cast of Below Deck season 11

Below Deck season 11 welcomes viewers to the sun-drenched coast of Grenada, Spain, where the sparkling Mediterranean waters promise new adventures and luxury yachting experiences. At the forefront is Captain Kerry Titheradge, steering the vessel with over two decades of maritime expertise. His leadership is set to guide a carefully selected crew, each member ready to deliver service that exceeds the highest of expectations.

This season, which premieres with a special 75-minute episode on February 5, will not only showcase the breathtaking beauty of Grenada but also the intricate workings of a luxury yacht and the dynamic interactions among the crew.

Below Deck season 11 cast: Setting sail with new and familiar faces

Captain Kerry Titheradge

Captain Titheradge is no stranger to the high seas. With 20 years of yachting under his belt, he's well-equipped to lead the crew and ensure guests have an unforgettable experience.

He's an electrician, mechanic, and an aspiring pilot. His leadership style is influenced by advice from Captain Lee, emphasizing authenticity, especially in the realm of social media.

Chief Stew Fraser Olender

Fraser Olender sails back into the spotlight of Below Deck season 11 after winning hearts in season 9. Hailing from Hampstead, London, Fraser's six-year tenure in the yachting industry is marked by his dedication to service excellence. He's fluent in French, which adds a touch of European charm to his interactions.

Ben Willoughby

Ben Willoughby's sun-kissed locks and surfer demeanor are a demonstration of his Australian roots. Growing up, Ben dreamt of the yachting lifestyle, a dream he realized in France in 2020.

Now, with three years of experience, he combines his love for the ocean with his deckhand duties. As the lead deckhand, Ben's role is pivotal in maintaining the yacht's exterior and ensuring safety protocols are in place.

Chef Anthony Iracane

The galley of the Below Deck season 11 yacht will be buzzing with the culinary creations of Chef Anthony Iracane. Born in France, Anthony's culinary journey led him to Miami, where he founded SnackyBae, a food truck specializing in French street fare.

Anthony's role is crucial in crafting gourmet meals that cater to the diverse palates of the yacht's guests.

Marie "Sunny" Marquis

Deckhand Marie 'Sunny' Marquis in her Below Deck Season 11 attire (image via BravoTV)

Marie "Sunny" Marquis, the Quebec-born deckhand, is one of the newest members of the Below Deck season 11 family. Despite her relatively recent start in the industry, her social media suggests a deep affinity for the yachting lifestyle.

Her role on deck will be one to watch as she brings her passion for the outdoors and a penchant for DIY to the luxury setting of the yacht.

Kyle Stillie

Kyle Stillie pictured as part of the Below Deck Season 11 deck team. (image via BravoTV)

Kyle Stillie joins the Below Deck season 11 crew with a bit of mystery surrounding his past experiences. As a new addition to the deck team, he's expected to bring a spirit of adventure to the show.

While details about Kyle are sparse, his presence on the yacht promises to add an element of intrigue to the season's unfolding narrative.

Cat Baugh

Stew Cat Baugh in her Below Deck Season 11 crew uniform. (image via BravoTV)

Cat Baugh, hailing from Orange County, California, steps into the role of stew with five years of yachting experience. Her interests outside of work, such as surfing, art, and music, suggest a creative and energetic personality that will serve her well under the guidance of Chief Stew Fraser Olender.

Cat's contribution to the interior team will be vital in maintaining the high standards of guest service.

Xandi Olivier

Xandi Olivier, another new stew, brings a South African charm to the Below Deck season 11 crew. With six years of experience in the industry and a love for stand-up comedy and live music, Xandi's vibrant personality is sure to shine through in her service.

Her previous promotional work, including a stint for a rum cocktail with several Below Deck Adventure season 1 cast members, hints at her ability to engage and entertain.

Barbie Pascual

New stew Barbie Pascual in Below Deck season 11 attire (image via BravoTV)

Barbie Pascual rounds out the new stews in Below Deck season 11, joining the team with her own flair for fun and drama. Her Argentinian background and six years of yachting experience, coupled with her skills in languages and decor, position her as a dynamic addition to the stewardess team.

As Below Deck starts on its Mediterranean voyage, the diverse crew, led by Captain Kerry Titheradge, is ready to deliver an exceptional yachting experience.

With new destinations, fresh faces, and returning favorites, this season promises to blend professional dedication with personal stories, setting the stage for a journey that's as captivating as the scenic Grenada backdrop.