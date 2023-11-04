Who is Kerry Titheradge? Meet the new Below Deck season 11 captain

As the new captain joins the Below Deck team, the upcoming season 11 has made big headlines before its release. BravoCon 2023 brought great news to its fans when Below Deck announced it would be returning for a brand new season. The news and trailer were released on Friday, November 3, and they are making waves online.

During the upcoming season, fans can expect feuds, drama, and controversy, as well as love connections. Bravo will release season 11 on Monday, February 5, and fans will also be able to watch the latest episode on Peacock the day after Bravo.

To add to this, Fraser Olender, Ben Willoughby, Anthony Iracane, Jared Woodin, deckhands Marie "Sunny" Marquis, Kyle Stillie, Cat Baugh, Xandi Olivier, and Barbie Pascual will be joining the cast. In addition, Kerry Titheradge is set to join the show as the new captain for season 11, as Captain Lee has officially left the show due to health issues.

Kerry Titheradge grew up in Brisbane and also attended Emerald, Longreach, Budreim, Capella, and Townsville as part of his education. He is a Sagittarius with about 20 years of experience in the "yachting industry."

Kerry Titheradge, captain of Below Deck season 11, enjoys snowboarding

It is not Kerry Titheradge's first television show, as fans may have already seen him on Below Deck Adventure. In order to run this season of Below Deck successfully, Kerry has some strict orders for the cast as well as some adventures for the fans and guests of the show. The trailer shows Kerry saying:

“I know I have big shoes to fill, but I like it that way. You work hard, you'll be rewarded. You f— around? I will f—ing turn in a heartbeat.”

In addition to his work, Kerry enjoys “snowboarding, e-foil, and motorbiking.” His other hobbies include “sports cars and paragliding.” Aside from his boat duties, Kerry is also studying "Turkish" and taking "flying lessons." According to Bravo, Kerry's skills are as follows:

“Electrician, mechanic, future pilot, and selling ice to Eskimos!”

Along with that, he also expressed that he has quite a good friendship with other franchise members.

“My crew from ADVENCHAA, all the other Below Deck captains, Chef Dave, Ross Inia (who worked for me), stew Natalia, Elana, Aesha, and Adrian from Season 1 of the original show.”

He has two children with his ex-wife, Jen Titheradge. Additionally, Kerry Titheradge is the CEO of a company called Yachting Concept, whose description mentions:

“From Crew and Yacht Management to delivering vessels anywhere in the world, we’ve worked with hundreds of owners with assistance to their yachts, improving their sustainability, and decreasing their cost of maintenance. Yachting Concepts has 28 years of yacht management expertise defining our experience, capabilities, and client assurance.”

In the remaining hours before Below Deck's upcoming season is released, Kerry shared the following during BravoCon 2023 regarding the "most challenging" experience he went through while filming the upcoming season:

“With Adventure, the most challenging part was trying to find a place to anchor. It is thousands of feet deep, so when you can anchor, it’s 180 feet deep, and there’s not any rocks to dig into. With the Caribbean, there’s lots of rocks and lots of wind.”

Besides this, Bravo will host the Below Deck season 11 premiere on Monday, February 5.