BravoCon 2023: List of celebrities set to make an appearance 

BravoCon, Bravo's annual event, is set to take place this year in November. The grand event is a place where "Bravoholics" and the celebrities they love and support come together for a duration of three days as the celebrities dish about their shows and lives.
This year, the convention will take fans to Sin City (Las Vegas) as opposed to New York City, where it has been held since its inception. The event will comprise of celebrities from across series and franchises including Below Deck, Real Housewives, Southern Charm, and more.
Joining the celebrities will be Andy Cohen.
150+ celebrities set to make an appearance at BravoCon 2023
RHOA
- Kenya Moore
- Sheree Whitfield
- Kandi Burruss Tucker
- Marlo Hampton
- Sanya Richards-Ross
- Drew Sidora
RHOM
- Guerdy Abraira
- Kiki Barth
- Adriana de Moura
- Lisa Hochstein
- Julia Lemigova
- Dr. Nicole Martin
- Alexia Nepola
- Marysol Patton
- Larsa Pippen
RHOC
- Tamra Judge
- Vicki Gulvanson
- Shannon Beador
- Taylor Armstrong
- Heather DuBrow
- Gina Kirschenheiter
- Jennifer Pedranti
- Emily Simpson
RHONY
- Erin Lichy
- Luann De Lesseps
- Sonja Morgon
- Kelly Bensimon
- Sai De Silva
- Ubah Hassan
- Dorinda Medley
- Sonja Morgan
- Ramona Singer
- Jessel Taank
- Kristen Taekman
- Brynn Whitfield
RHOBH
- Kyle Richards
- Garcelle Beauvais
- Erika Jayne
- Dorit Kemsley
- Crystal Kung Minkoff
- Sutton Stracke
RHODubai
- Sara Al Madani
- Chanel Ayan
- Caroline Brooks
- Lesa Milan
- Caroline Stanbury
RHONJ
- Bill Aydin
- Jennifer Aydin
- Joe Benigno
- Danielle Cabral
- Nate Cabral
- Dolores Catania
- Frank Catania
- Paulie Connell
- Jennifer Fessler
- John Fuda
- Rachel Fuda
- Teresa Giudice
- Jackie Goldschneider
- Joe Gorga
- Melissa Gorga
- Margaret Josephs
- Louie Ruelas
RHOSLC
- Lisa Barlow
- Monica Garcia
- Heather Gay
- Angie Katsanevas
- Meredith Marks
- Whitney Rose
Summer House
- Mya Allen
- Amanda Batula
- Kyle Cooke
- Paige Desorbo
- Samantha Feher
- Lindsey Hubbard
- Chris Leone
- Ciara Miller
- Danielle Olivera
- Gabby Prescod
- Carl Radke
RHOP
- Gizelle Bryant
- Candiace Dillard Bassett
- Ashley Darby
- Robyn Dixon
- Karen Huger
- Charrisse Jackson Jordan
- Wendy Osefo
- Mia Thornton
Million Dollar Listing
- Heather Altman
- Josh Altman
- Josh Flagg
- Tracy Tutor
Southern Charm
- Patricia Altschul
- Venita Aspen
- Craig Conover
- Taylor Ann Green
- Austen Kroll
- Madison LeCroy
- Rod Razavi
- Shep Rose
- Jarrett Thomas
Family Karma
- Brian Benni
- Amrit Kapai
- Vishal Parvati
Southern Hospitality
- Leva Bonaparte
- Joe Bradley
- Bradley Carter
- Olivia Flowers
- Grace Lilly
- Maddi Reese
Married to Medicine
- Toya Bush Harris
- Dr. Heavenly Kimes
- Dr. Jackie Walters
- Quad Webb
- Dr. Simone Whitmore
Winter House
- Jason Cameron
- Andrea Denver
- Kory Keefer
Below Deck
- Captain Jason Chambers
- Captain Lee Rosbach
- Captain Glenn Shephard
- Captain Kerry Titheradge
- Captain Sandy Yawn
- Kate Chastain
- Daisy Kelliher
- Gary King
- Colin Macrae
- Fraser Olender
- Aesha Scott
Vanderpump Rules
- Brock Davies
- James Kennedy
- Lala Kent
- Ally Lewbwe
- Ariana Madix
- Katie Maloney
- Tom Sandoval
- Tom Schwartz
- Scheana Shay
- Lisa Vanderpump
Summer House: MV
- Jasmine Cooper
- Jordan Emanuel
- Bria Flemmings
- Amir Lancaster
- Preston Mitchum
Shahs of Sunset
- Reza Farahan
- Golnesa Gharachedaghi
- Mercedes Javid
More about BravoCon 2023
BravoCon 2023 will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main event will be held at the Caesars Forum while the evening shows will take place at the Paris Theater. To be in attendance of the Bravo event, fans must be over 18 years of age.
The doors of the event will open each day at 9:30 am for the general attendees, while VIP guests can enter at 9 am ET.
BravoCon 2023 tickets were available on Bravocon2023.com and were available for either 3 days or 1 day each. While the tickets are now sold out, they could have been purchased for $550 + taxes, $1,200 + taxes (3 Day passes). 1 Day passes were available for $250 + taxes and for $475 + taxes.
BravoCon 2023 will take place from November 3 to 5 in Las Vegas.