BravoCon 2023: List of celebrities set to make an appearance 

BravoCon, Bravo's annual event, is set to take place this year in November. The grand event is a place where "Bravoholics" and the celebrities they love and support come together for a duration of three days as the celebrities dish about their shows and lives.

This year, the convention will take fans to Sin City (Las Vegas) as opposed to New York City, where it has been held since its inception. The event will comprise of celebrities from across series and franchises including Below Deck, Real Housewives, Southern Charm, and more.

Joining the celebrities will be Andy Cohen.

150+ celebrities set to make an appearance at BravoCon 2023

RHOA

Kenya Moore

Sheree Whitfield

Kandi Burruss Tucker

Marlo Hampton

Sanya Richards-Ross

Drew Sidora

RHOM

Guerdy Abraira

Kiki Barth

Adriana de Moura

Lisa Hochstein

Julia Lemigova

Dr. Nicole Martin

Alexia Nepola

Marysol Patton

Larsa Pippen

RHOC

Tamra Judge

Vicki Gulvanson

Shannon Beador

Taylor Armstrong

Heather DuBrow

Gina Kirschenheiter

Jennifer Pedranti

Emily Simpson

RHONY

Erin Lichy

Luann De Lesseps

Sonja Morgon

Kelly Bensimon

Sai De Silva

Ubah Hassan

Dorinda Medley

Sonja Morgan

Ramona Singer

Jessel Taank

Kristen Taekman

Brynn Whitfield

RHOBH

Kyle Richards

Garcelle Beauvais

Erika Jayne

Dorit Kemsley

Crystal Kung Minkoff

Sutton Stracke

RHODubai

Sara Al Madani

Chanel Ayan

Caroline Brooks

Lesa Milan

Caroline Stanbury

RHONJ

Bill Aydin

Jennifer Aydin

Joe Benigno

Danielle Cabral

Nate Cabral

Dolores Catania

Frank Catania

Paulie Connell

Jennifer Fessler

John Fuda

Rachel Fuda

Teresa Giudice

Jackie Goldschneider

Joe Gorga

Melissa Gorga

Margaret Josephs

Louie Ruelas

RHOSLC

Lisa Barlow

Monica Garcia

Heather Gay

Angie Katsanevas

Meredith Marks

Whitney Rose

Summer House

Mya Allen

Amanda Batula

Kyle Cooke

Paige Desorbo

Samantha Feher

Lindsey Hubbard

Chris Leone

Ciara Miller

Danielle Olivera

Gabby Prescod

Carl Radke

RHOP

Gizelle Bryant

Candiace Dillard Bassett

Ashley Darby

Robyn Dixon

Karen Huger

Charrisse Jackson Jordan

Wendy Osefo

Mia Thornton

Million Dollar Listing

Heather Altman

Josh Altman

Josh Flagg

Tracy Tutor

Southern Charm

Patricia Altschul

Venita Aspen

Craig Conover

Taylor Ann Green

Austen Kroll

Madison LeCroy

Rod Razavi

Shep Rose

Jarrett Thomas

Family Karma

Brian Benni

Amrit Kapai

Vishal Parvati

Southern Hospitality

Leva Bonaparte

Joe Bradley

Bradley Carter

Olivia Flowers

Grace Lilly

Maddi Reese

Married to Medicine

Toya Bush Harris

Dr. Heavenly Kimes

Dr. Jackie Walters

Quad Webb

Dr. Simone Whitmore

Winter House

Jason Cameron

Andrea Denver

Kory Keefer

Below Deck

Captain Jason Chambers

Captain Lee Rosbach

Captain Glenn Shephard

Captain Kerry Titheradge

Captain Sandy Yawn

Kate Chastain

Daisy Kelliher

Gary King

Colin Macrae

Fraser Olender

Aesha Scott

Vanderpump Rules

Brock Davies

James Kennedy

Lala Kent

Ally Lewbwe

Ariana Madix

Katie Maloney

Tom Sandoval

Tom Schwartz

Scheana Shay

Lisa Vanderpump

Summer House: MV

Jasmine Cooper

Jordan Emanuel

Bria Flemmings

Amir Lancaster

Preston Mitchum

Shahs of Sunset

Reza Farahan

Golnesa Gharachedaghi

Mercedes Javid

More about BravoCon 2023

BravoCon 2023 will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main event will be held at the Caesars Forum while the evening shows will take place at the Paris Theater. To be in attendance of the Bravo event, fans must be over 18 years of age.

The doors of the event will open each day at 9:30 am for the general attendees, while VIP guests can enter at 9 am ET.

BravoCon 2023 tickets were available on Bravocon2023.com and were available for either 3 days or 1 day each. While the tickets are now sold out, they could have been purchased for $550 + taxes, $1,200 + taxes (3 Day passes). 1 Day passes were available for $250 + taxes and for $475 + taxes.

BravoCon 2023 will take place from November 3 to 5 in Las Vegas.