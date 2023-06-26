"NO WAY": Summer House MV fans divided as Bria and Summer get into a fight in the finale

Summer House MV season 1 finale aired on Bravo on Sunday, June 25 at 8 pm ET. The episode featured a physical fight between Bria and Summer as the latter pushed Bria while trying to solve a fight between her and Simon. This led to a lot of drama in the house, and the two made up the next morning before leaving for their home.

Bria and Simon had been fighting over their dog Milos as Simon refused to take care of him. He felt disrespected by how Bria talked to him and decided to confront her about the same. Summer, who has formed a strong friendship with Simon, tried to sort things out between the couple, but when she heard Bria yelling, she ran to their room.

Bria asked her to stay out of the room, but Summer barged in and talked to her about her disrespect. Things got out of hand when Bria yelled at Summer, and the latter pushed her inside the room. This led to a big fight where the ladies kept putting their hands on each other, and the producers had to step in.

Simon escaped the fight and went downstairs to sleep. Summer House MV fans were divided over the whole ordeal. Some fans felt that Summer should not have barged into Bria's room, while others felt Bria deserved it for talking to Simon rudely.

Summer House MV fans split over the physical fight

Bria has been causing arguments in the house since the first day, even getting Mariah evicted from the house for no reason. Some Summer House MV fans felt that Bria had anger issues, so she started the fight. Others slammed Summer for pushing Bria and intruding in her life.

tom @thom_ahs I wish Summer didn’t put her hands on Bria because she was totally in the right in that argument and I’m glad she got loud too when Bria started screaming at her. Summer was defending Bria to Simon and instead of listening to her Bria just went off. #SummerHouseMV I wish Summer didn’t put her hands on Bria because she was totally in the right in that argument and I’m glad she got loud too when Bria started screaming at her. Summer was defending Bria to Simon and instead of listening to her Bria just went off. #SummerHouseMV

Beth @betbby___ Now Summer keep your hands to yourself boo #SummerHouseMV Now Summer keep your hands to yourself boo #SummerHouseMV

maxwell724 @maxwell724 Why did Summer feel like it was her job to be Dr. Phil? Girl mind your business!! #SummerHouseMV Why did Summer feel like it was her job to be Dr. Phil? Girl mind your business!! #SummerHouseMV

RSJ. @TheOnlyRSJ I think Summer’s intentions weren’t to be that intrusive or to be nosy. She legit saw an opportunity for where clarity could be added to the situation, Bria didn’t see it for that, and boom. #SummerHouseMV I think Summer’s intentions weren’t to be that intrusive or to be nosy. She legit saw an opportunity for where clarity could be added to the situation, Bria didn’t see it for that, and boom. #SummerHouseMV

Bria and Summer made up after the fight the next morning

The morning after their argument, Summer apologized to Bria for pushing her and crossing a limit. She confessed that she did not want to insert herself into her business but knew that she and Simon could make it without fighting each other.

Bria accepted her apology, and the ladies went home peacefully. Bria also accepted that she was disrespectful to Simon, and the two made up lovingly. However, this was not the case with Mariah, who found Milos' dog toys in her clothes in the washer and barely tapped Bria.

She made a whole scene out of nowhere, and Jasmine had to evict her friend from the house after the incident.

Summer House MV airs on Bravo every Sunday at 9 pm ET. Fans can also stream the show on Peacock streaming application and the network's website.

