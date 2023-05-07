Who is Summer Marie Thomas? Summer House MV star is "a force to be reckoned with"

Bravo's Summer House MV is bringing lots of drama with it. The Summer House spin-off show will feature 12 successful African-American enjoying and parting in the popular Martha's Vinyard island throughout the summer.

Summer Marie Thomas is one of the guests being invited to Martha's Vinyard by Jasmine and Silas Cooper. She and Jasmine met in the Sundance in 2019 and have been friends ever since. According to Bravo, the budding screenwriter "is a force to be reckoned with, and when she walks into a room, all heads turn." Reportedly, Thomas is experinecing the Black excellence of Martha's Vinyard for the very first time.

Summer House MV cast member Summer Marie Thomas is from Ontario

Summer Marie Thomas is a 28-year-old screenwriter. She currently works as a production coordinator for a boutique production company and lives in Los Angeles. Thomas is currently working towards pitching out her first script.

Although her family is from Jamaica, she was born and raised in London, Ontario. At the age of nine, she moved to Pasadena and got a Bachelor’s degree in Health Services in 2017. Thomas has been learning TV and film for the past four years from the Speiser Sturges Acting Studio. Her Bravo description reads:

"Discovering Martha’s Vineyard for the first time, Summer Marie Thomas (Los Angeles) intends to have the best possible time while getting her flirt on."

Summer has more than 1k followers on her Instagram account and rarely posts pictures of her personal life.

About Summer House MV

Summer House MV features 12 "young Black professionals and entrepreneurs" who have been friends for years. Together, they will try to enjoy the best summer by partying, playing games, and reconnecting to their roots, all the while living in the same house.

Bravo's description of Summer House MV reads:

"Summer House: Martha's Vineyard follows a group of 12 friends as they enjoy their island getaway. With beach parties, decadent dinners, and summer hookups, both fun and drama are in store for these young Black professionals and entrepreneurs."

It continues:

"In Summer House: Martha's Vineyard, the friends have known one another for years and are excited to let loose this summer, indulging in cultural experiences and exclusive island activities while learning to overcome their personal obstacles."

Some of the cast members will also get into big fights, and it has been hinted in the trailer that someone will leave the house earlier than expected after an argument. As of now, the cast members for Summer House MV inlcude:

New York based couple, Jasmine and Silas Cooper, who have been married for an year and are inviting their friends to Martha’s Vineyard while trying to deal with their own marital issues

Amir Lancaster from Austin who wants to reconnect to his Black culture

Jordan Emanuel from New York wants to spend good time with her friend Jasmine, much to the dismay of Silas

Preston Mitchum from Washington, DC wants to spend some more time with his fraternity brother Silas

Bria Fleming from Germany might get into a big argument after a cast member tries to flirt with Simon

Alex Tyree from New York wants others to party without drinking

Shanice Henderson from Phoenix who will get upset after learning that someone is spreading rumors about her past

Jason Lyke from New York wants to be the counselor of the group but will find himself at the “center of the drama”

Summer Marie Thomas from LA is going to Martha’s Vineyard for the first time

Nicholas “Nick” Arrington from New York will compete for the affection of a cast member

Mariah Torres is Jasmine’s friend from college and she will get into a huge argument which gets out of hand

Summer House MV premieres on Bravo on Sunday, May 7, at 9 pm ET and fans can stream the same on the Peacock application one day after the television broadcast.

