Who was Mark Sheehan married to? All about his wife and kids as The Script guitarist dies aged 46

Guitarist Mark Sheehan recently passed away at the age of 46. He was best known as the co-founder of the Irish rock band, The Script, which announced the news of his unexpected demise on their official Instagram page by sharing a picture of him. The caption for the same read:

"Much loved husband, father, brother, band mate and friend Mark Sheehan passed away today in hospital after a brief illness. The family and group ask fans to respect their privacy at this tragic time."

Singer Mary Lambert also paid tribute to Sheehan on Facebook with a picture featuring her with Sheehan and two other band members. She wrote that she was asked by the band to open for them in 2015. She added:

"Mark was unbelievably gorgeous, good-hearted, and a literal beam of light. My heart goes out to everyone who loved & cared about him. You will be missed, Mark."

The official Facebook page of Sony Music Australia also expressed their grief by writing that they were saddened by the death of Sheehan and described him as a talented songwriter, guitarist, and founder member of The Script.

Mark is survived by his three children and his wife, Rina Sheehan.

Mark Sheehan's marriage to Rina Sheehan

Mark Sheehan first met Rina in the United States, when the latter was a sessions singer for The Script. The pair tied the knot in 2005 and welcomed their first child Cameron in 2008. They later had a daughter named Avery, followed by another son named Lil.

In an interview with The Mirror in 2008, Mark said that he was producing and working with different studios when Rina was a studio session singer and backing singer. He added:

"And we just kind of clicked in the usual way you do. We got married three years ago and now we have baby number one on the way."

Mark started his career as a member of MyTown

Glen Power, Danny O'Donoghue and Mark Sheehan of The Script attend Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2019 (Image via Joe Maher/Getty Images)

Born on October 29, 1976, Mark Sheehan was raised in the Liberties in the south inner-city. He began his journey as a member of the band MyTown, which was established in 1996. The rest of the members included Tony Dunne, Paul Walker, and Terry Daly.

Tony later exited the band and shifted to the US with his childhood friend, Danny O'Donoghue. The duo then started writing and producing songs for different personalities from the music industry. They were later joined by drummer Glen Power and this led to the birth of The Script.

The band was on their Great Hits tour last year but Mark refused to participate. According to Danny, it was possibly because his family needed him at the time. In an interview with Sunday World, Danny stated:

"He's been the engine of The Script for such a long time, [I told him] that, 'If you want to take a bit of time out for your family you are more than welcome to, and I insist on you going and doing it.'"

The Script released their self-titled debut album in 2008, followed by five more by 2019. They have also released 22 singles, four EPs, and two compilation albums.

