Summer House: Martha's Vineyard season 1 release date and air time on Bravo

Bravo is all set to take viewers to an exclusive location for the new Summer House spin-off series, Summer House: Martha's Vineyard. Like the original show, the new series will feature 12 friends partying their way through the summer on Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts. This location is very special as it was one of the first beaches where African Americans could vacation and purchase property.

Summer House: Martha's Vineyard premieres on Bravo on Sunday, May 7, at 9 pm ET. Fans will be able to stream the show the following day on Peacock and the network’s website.

The show will showcase 12 “young Black professionals and entrepreneurs” who have been friends for years, enjoying a summer filled with “cultural experiences and exclusive island activities.”

Summer House: Martha's Vineyard will see couple Jasmine and Silas Cooper's friends enjoying the summer

In the first season of Summer House: Martha's Vineyard, newly married couple Jasmine and Silas Cooper have invited some of their old and new friends to enjoy the summer. They are:

Alex Tyree, who will try to persuade his friends to party without drinking, just like him. Amir Lancaster from Austin, who is trying to connect with his roots. Bria Fleming, who might land in hot water after inviting an unwanted guest. Jason Lyke from New York is the counselor of the group but won’t be able to avoid the drama this time. Jordan Emanuel from New York, who likes to have a good time with his friend Jasmine, much to the disappointment of Silas. Mariah Torres wants to enjoy the summer with her friends but an argument might ruin her plans. Nicholas “Nick” Arrington from New York will be seen competing for a housemate’s attention with Amir. Preston Mitchum from Washington, who wants to spend time with his fraternity brother Silas. Shanice Henderson from Phoenix wants to party all summer but things go south as someone starts spreading rumors about her past. Summer Marie Thomas from LA, who will be seen flirting with a lot of men.

Other than that, a Dachshund named Milo will move into the home with the cast, creating chaos all over the place.

As seen in the trailer, the cast members will try to enjoy the summer by partying, playing beach games, and flirting with other cast members. One of the stars even jokes:

"This is what the ancestors wanted."

Jasmine and Silas will have a big fight over the former trying to enjoy some alone time with her friends. Silas will get jealous of the strong bond between Jasmine and Jason, who knows that “sometimes men can be intimated by friendships between men and women.” Silas and Jason might also get into a physical altercation over their issues.

Amir, Nick, and a cast mate will get into a love triangle. Some of the cast members will also leave the house early after a terrible fight. Bravo's press release reads:

"Summer House: Martha's Vineyard follows a group of 12 friends as they enjoy their island getaway. With beach parties, decadent dinners, and summer hookups, both fun and drama are in store for these young Black professionals and entrepreneurs."

It continues:

"In Summer House: Martha's Vineyard, the friends have known one another for years and are excited to let loose this summer, indulging in cultural experiences and exclusive island activities while learning to overcome their personal obstacles."

Fans will be able to watch new episodes of Summer House: Martha's Vineyard on Bravo every Sunday at 9 pm ET.

