Who is Bria Fleming? Meet the Summer House MV cast member ahead of season premiere

Fashion entrepreneur Bria Fleming is one of the 12 cast members of Bravo’s new show Summer House MV, which is a spin-off series of Summer House. Just like the original franchise, the new show will feature 12 friends heading to Martha's Vineyard to party and enjoy the summer. All the cast members are successful African Americans who have known each other for years.

Bria is 27 years old and recently shifted from New York City to Germany to be with her boyfriend, Simon Marco, whom she met at the Cannes Film Festival. She is the owner of Bria Beauty Cosmetics, House of Louisa, and Bria Skin brands. Fleming is accompanied on Summer House MV by her pet dog, Milo, who is of the Dachshund breed.

Summer House MV cast member Bria Fleming often works as a designer on movie sets

Bria studied acting at the LA community college and has performed in many films like Heavens To Betsy, Room 203, and Hidden Secrets. She often works as a designer on movie sets and has been a director at BossChics Films since April 2012. Fleming has more than 100K followers on Instagram and often travels to European cities like Milan, Paris, etc.

According to Bravo:

"Fashion entrepreneur Bria Fleming loves the finer things in life and, despite what people believe, works hard to maintain the lifestyle for which she’s accustomed."

Simon, Bria's boyfriend, will also appear briefly on the Summer House MV. She explained to Pop Culture that while Simon enjoyed himself on the sets with everyone, he also started a quarrel between her and Shanice, which can be seen in the teaser.

Shanice will join Simon and some boys in the hot tub without wearing any clothes, after which the two ladies will get into a verbal argument. Bria's dog Milo will cause a scene as Jasmine, who invited everyone to Martha's Vineyard, forgets that the pet was also coming into the house.

Bria Fleming is a fan of the Real Housewives series

In an interview with Pop Culture, Bria revealed that she loved watching reality TV but had a hard time "adjusting" her emotions according to the camera. She also said that she loved watching Bravo's Real Housewives series before becoming a fan of the Summer House series.

Prior to the shooting of the show, Fleming was friends with many girls; therefore, she was apprehensive about meeting new people. She explained that there were going to be more outings on Summer House MV than on Summer House.

Talking about her new show with The Things, Bria said:

"If Summer House in the Hamptons and Real Housewives had a baby ... it would be us."

She took part in a survival reality show a long time ago but did not like the series. She wanted to try a different style of reality TV this time, which included "a lifestyle show with friends, a nice pool, and some cocktails." Fleming will be seen skinny-dipping in an episode of Summer House MV. Speaking of the same, she said:

"They're going to see a side of me they've never seen before, and that's very, very scary!"

Summer House MV premieres on Bravo this Sunday, May 7, at 9 pm ET. Fans can also stream the show on the Peacock application and the network's website one day after the television premiere.

