What happened to Christopher G? Missing Balenciaga model mannequin conspiracy claim leaves internet baffled

Facebook and Instagram are having a field day with conspiring on whether model Christopher G is alive. In a viral TikTok video, a Paris-native claimed that the youngster was morphed into a lifelike Balenciaga model. The platform user could not believe that the mannequin looked incredibly similar to the model who went missing in 2020.

After the video gained more traction online, netizens began wondering as to whether how the controversial fashion house managed to make such a realistic figure of the missing model. Meanwhile, the model in question also took to his Instagram story to assure followers that he is alive and well.

Facebook user Tay Tay was one of the many netizens who circulated the news of the Balenciaga mannequin. She claimed that Balenciaga made Christopher G into a figurine. Platform user Unanswered Univrs also circulated the news and wrote in their caption:

“is anyone in Paris missing there son?”

Unanswered Univrs also attached a TikTok video which featured the lifelike mannequin that looked like Christopher G. The TikToker said in the video:

“This mannequin look like somebody dead… look at his hands… his hands as real as mine. I’ve never seen anybody look so real, holy f**k… if you know anyone missing a Black son look like this in Paris he is in the store in the window.”

Some netizens found the situation incredibly similar to the horror movie House of Wax. The Jaume Collet-Serra hit follows a group of teenagers who must save themselves from becoming the next exhibit in the peculiar wax museum.

Netizens respond to viral Christopher G Balenciaga video

Internet users were flabbergasted by the viral TikTok video. Many were quick to assume that something terrible had happened to the model. They flooded the model’s Instagram account with concerning comments.

However, Christopher G is alive and well. Balenciaga did not do anything to the fashion model and he is very much not missing anymore. Netizens claimed that he went live on Instagram to assure followers that he was not being held captive by Balenciaga. He also shared on his Instagram stories that he would take to TikTok soon “for a full story time.”

Christopher G takes to Instagram to inform followers that he will address the matter on TikTok (Image via chriss__tyler/ Instagram)

A few reactions to the viral claim read:

Balenciaga went viral in 2019 after their collections began debuting hyper-realistic mannequins. It was revealed that with the help of 3D scanning, they managed to replicate real-life models. It seems like the organization did the same with Christopher G as well.

