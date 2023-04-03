FACT CHECK: Is Harry Potter by Balenciaga real? AI deepfake video debunked

If you are an active internet user, you might have come across the Harry Potter by Balenciaga video, which is tricking the world. In the video, a leather-clad Hagrid tells Harry, "You are Balenciaga," followed by appearances from Ron, Hermione, Dobby, Dumbledore, Malfoy, and others, all sporting similar cheekbones and expressions. Snape asks Harry about the difference between H&M and Balenciaga, while a Voldemort-like character declares, "There is no good and evil. There is only Balenciaga and those too weak to seek it."

The video has seemed to create a rage amongst Harry Potter fans and all fashion enthusiasts. With many falling for it and believing it to be real, others have brainstormed and declared that the video was created using an AI voice generator and deepfake technology, which is basically the new generation of photoshopping with the difference that it uses AI known as deep learning to create pictures of fictitious events.

Basically, a YouTuber, demonflyingfox, has created this viral video using a tool like Midjounrey, where he has built an ad from scratch for the luxury fashion brand Balenciaga. Created almost two weeks back, the video has received close to 4 million views. The video has even caught the eye of Twitter CEO Elon Musk, who also reacted to the viral Balenciaga video with two fire emojis.

Hence, no, Harry Potter by Balenciaga is not real. Instead, it is just a fake ad made by a YouTuber using an AI voice generator and deepfake technology.

“My guilty secret is that I am enjoying this Midjourney experiment”: Social media users reacted to the AI version of Harry Potter by Balenciaga

From quirky dialogues to different looks, social media users are now reacting to the Harry Potter by Balenciaga video, as people are going gaga over the AI-created video. At the same time, there are many others who are also calling the video “grotesque.”

Julian Caraulani @JulianCaraulani My guilty secret is that I am enjoying this Midjourney experiment more than I should. Balenciaga X Harry Potter catwalk My guilty secret is that I am enjoying this Midjourney experiment more than I should. Balenciaga X Harry Potter catwalk https://t.co/KZ8LIdekcC

Coop🚨 @coopernicus01 You need to watch Harry Potter by Balenciaga. You need to watch Harry Potter by Balenciaga. https://t.co/93nJN9AoHG

Def Noodles @defnoodles This Harry Potter by Balenciaga campaign is so grotesque I can’t look away This Harry Potter by Balenciaga campaign is so grotesque I can’t look away https://t.co/4QuOAP864M

Balenciaga x Harry Potter is by far my favorite application of AI



Balenciaga x Harry Potter is by far my favorite application of AIhttps://t.co/0ene2Ta1EB

Imperator Comrade Doge Caesar Dogustus I @chormondor AI Harry Potter by Balenciaga? Not Much into Fashion yet it feels like a bottomless abyss calling me out.

Captivating in the rawest absurdist way. AI Harry Potter by Balenciaga? Not Much into Fashion yet it feels like a bottomless abyss calling me out.Captivating in the rawest absurdist way. https://t.co/PNZADD79zO

Letmehedge @letmehedge @0xCuteSocks I have been watching this for the 10th time now. It’s mind blowing. @0xCuteSocks I have been watching this for the 10th time now. It’s mind blowing.

Tenobrus @tenobrus the harry potter balenciaga video was effectively advertising superstimulus, and it was just made by some random guy experimenting. it won't be long before real adtech corps get their heads around these tools and start using gradient descent to evolve literal brain hijacks the harry potter balenciaga video was effectively advertising superstimulus, and it was just made by some random guy experimenting. it won't be long before real adtech corps get their heads around these tools and start using gradient descent to evolve literal brain hijacks





youtube.com/watch?v=iE39q-… This is best generative AI video, hands down This is best generative AI video, hands down🔥 youtube.com/watch?v=iE39q-…

People also shared their reactions by commenting on the YouTube video, as they were blown away by the work of AI, which looked as natural as possible.

Social media users reacted to the AI video of Harry Potter in Balenciaga outfits. (Image via YouTube)

Demonflyingfox, a content creator on YouTube, has utilized artificial intelligence to produce various visual amalgamations. Among the examples are the combination of Breaking Bad and Yakuza movies, the fusion of Kenny from South Park with 1980s sitcom themes, and unconventional scenarios like the encounter of Ned Flanders from The Simpsons with Walter White.

These AI-generated images share similarities with the recently released video by the YouTuber, demonstrating their artistic versatility and creativity.

How to spot deepfakes?

Much like Harry Potter in Balenciaga, the world went gaga over Pope Francis in a Balenciaga jacket just last month. It all happened when many social media users thought that the picture was real. However, the similarity between the Pope picture and the Harry Potter video is that both of these were made with the same AI, called Midjourney.

Nikita S @singareddynm The boys in Brooklyn could only hope for this level of drip The boys in Brooklyn could only hope for this level of drip https://t.co/MiqkcLQ8Bd

It's not that tough to spot these AI images. An actual picture can be differentiated from an AI-generated image by looking at the hands, clothing, and eyes. There is a chance that there will be something different about these features, be it the eyes looking in different directions, the blending of the skin tone, etc., that will differ from the actual pictures.

One must also look at the accessories around, as the creator might not have paid that much attention to detail on the accessories, and they look crooked as a result. Moreover, searching about the picture on the internet and seeing what people are saying about it will also be beneficial for you, as you will not fall prey to the picture and believe that the image is true.

