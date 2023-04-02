How old is Pope Francis? Condition of the Pope revealed as he leaves hospital, jokes about being “still alive”

Pope Francis has been released from the hospital after getting treated for bronchitis. The Vatican reported on Saturday, April 1, that the 86-year-old pontiff was discharged from the hospital after being under observation for three days at Gemelli Hospital in Rome, Italy.

When asked by reporters how he felt after leaving the hospital, Pope Francis gave a thumbs up and quipped:

"Still alive, you know."

Before leaving Gemelli Hospital, the Pope greeted patients and their families present on and outside the premises. He also stopped to pray with the mother of a five-year-old child who passed away the night before.

The outlet also reported that Pope signed a boy's cast and thanked the staff and doctors of the hospital for the assistance received.

Pope Francis was having some "respiratory" difficulties before his hospital visit

According to CNN, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a statement that Pope Francis recently complained of some breathing problems before going to Policlinico A. Gemelli hospital for "medical checks." The spokesperson further said:

"The outcome of the same showed a respiratory infection (excluding Covid-19 infection) that will require a few days of appropriate hospital medical therapy. Pope Francis is touched by the many messages received and expresses his gratitude for the closeness and prayer."

Before getting hospitalized on March 30, Francis spoke to his weekly audience at St. Peter's Square the day before. The Vatican stated at the time that he was brought to the hospital for "previously scheduled tests." CNN reports that he has no commitments to fulfill on coming Thursday.

The pope has a recent history of health problems; when he was younger, he had serious pneumonia and had to have part of a lung removed. Due to discomfort in his right knee, he is frequently seen with a walking staff and relies on a wheelchair on occasion.

In 2022, he had to cancel a trip to the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan because doctors told him he might also have to miss a later trip to Canada if he didn't agree to get 20 more days of treatment and rest for his knee. Ultimately, he went to the DRC and South Sudan in February.

Francis also has diverticulitis, a common medical condition that causes intestinal irritation or infection. He had an operation to remove a portion of his colon in 2021.

As per news outlet Associated Press, the Pope will hold a Palm Sunday Mass this weekend along with several events for Easter, including Thursday's Holy Mass. According to the BBC, he will take a visit to Hungary this month, so it is not confirmed if the 86-year-old will attend the Way of Cross procession for Good Friday.

