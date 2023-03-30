What is diverticulitis? Symptoms explored as Pope Francis gets hospitalized in Rome 

The Vatican has reported that Pope Francis has been admitted to a hospital in Rome as he is suffering from a respiratory infection. The statement released by the Vatican also reported that the 86-year-old was having breathing difficulties. However, his Covid report has come back negative.

The statement continued:

"Pope Francis is touched by the many messages received and expresses his gratitude for the closeness and prayer.”

EWTN Vatican @EWTNVatican Pope Francis has been admitted to the Gemelli Hospital in Rome for “some days” after being diagnosed with a respiratory infection. The Vatican confirmed the news in a statement on March 29. The statement indicated that the pope had been experiencing difficulty breathing and… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Pope Francis has been admitted to the Gemelli Hospital in Rome for “some days” after being diagnosed with a respiratory infection. The Vatican confirmed the news in a statement on March 29. The statement indicated that the pope had been experiencing difficulty breathing and… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/cUNMLBQPwL

The Pope's health has been a topic of increased attention in the last couple of years after he underwent surgery and started using a wheelchair or a walking cane due to persistent knee pain.

At the moment, Pope Francis also suffers from diverticulitis, a condition that can infect or inflame the colon. The priest underwent surgery for the same in 2021. However, back in January, he claimed that the illness had returned, due to which he was gaining a lot of weight.

During his 20s, the Pope also reportedly had a part of one of his lungs removed while he was training to be a priest in Argentina, as per TIME.

- The 86-year-old Pope had reportedly arrived at the hospital in an ambulance, following heart and breathing problems.

- Despite initial good spirits, the pontiff showed signs of… BREAKING: Pope Francis has been hospitalized with reported lung and heart issues. Further details:- The 86-year-old Pope had reportedly arrived at the hospital in an ambulance, following heart and breathing problems.- Despite initial good spirits, the pontiff showed signs of… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… BREAKING: Pope Francis has been hospitalized with reported lung and heart issues. Further details:- The 86-year-old Pope had reportedly arrived at the hospital in an ambulance, following heart and breathing problems.- Despite initial good spirits, the pontiff showed signs of… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Pope Francis has been suffering from health troubles in the recent past

As the Pope was admitted to Gemelli Hospital, the Vatican issued a statement claiming that his tests and visit were both planned. Speaking about the same, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a statement:

“In recent days Pope Francis complained of some respiratory difficulties, and this afternoon he went to Policlinico A. Gemelli for some medical checks. The outcome of these tests showed a respiratory infection, excluding Covid-19 infection, that will require a few days of appropriate hospital medical therapy.”

As the Palm Sunday service approaches on April 2, which signals the beginning of a busy week of religious observances leading up to Easter Sunday on April 9, there is uncertainty whether Pope Francis will be able to preside over the ceremonies as usual, following his recent hospitalization.

Cyprian, Is Nyakundi @C_NyaKundiH Pope Francis spent the night in hospital in Rome, where the 86-year-old will continue receiving treatment on Thursday for what the Vatican has said is a respiratory infection. Pope Francis spent the night in hospital in Rome, where the 86-year-old will continue receiving treatment on Thursday for what the Vatican has said is a respiratory infection. https://t.co/LBmJkhQ6ng

In addition to respiratory issues, the Pope has also suffered a small knee fracture in the past. TIME reported that the pontiff also has strained ligaments in his right knee, but opted out of surgery because he did not respond well to general anesthesia during his colon surgery in 2021.

As mentioned earlier, the Pope also suffers from diverticulitis, due to which he had a part of his colon removed in 2021. The condition, as per Healthline, can cause digestive problems and acute abdominal pain.

At the same time, if left untreated, it can also cause serious complications and have a long-term impact on the body. Symptoms of the problem include pain in the abdomen, diarrhea, constipation, and even bloating. In some cases, patients also experience nausea, fever, and blood in the stool.

The factors that can cause diverticulitis are genetics, diet, obesity, smoking, physical inactivity, and even medicines like steroids.

Dr Taylor Marshall™️ @TaylorRMarshall Please pray for Pope Francis who is hospitalized with breathing problems. Please pray for Pope Francis who is hospitalized with breathing problems. https://t.co/SADvr9pwPX

Currently, there is no further update on the Pope’s health, and the Vatican is yet to release its next statement. At the same time, the Italian Episcopal Conference's Presidency has announced that bishops in churches throughout Italy are offering prayers for a quick recovery of Pope Francis.

