“Most hypocritical thing I've read” - Netizens react as Pope Francis dubs gender ideology as ‘dangerous’

Pope Francis has recently come under fire after his comments on gender ideology. He sat down for an interview with LA NACION, an Argentinian daily newspaper published on Friday, March 10, and commented on contemporary discussions on the topic of gender.

He told journalist Elisabetta Piqué:

"Gender ideology today is one of the most dangerous ideological colonizations."

The Pope reasoned that these ideologies blur differences and the value of women and men. He went on to opine that the notion of gender ideology goes beyond the concept of s*xual identity.

He added:

“The question of gender is diluting the differences and making the world the same, all dull, all alike.”

He called this ideology contradictory to human vocation and further added:

“[‘Gender ideology’] eliminates differences, and that erases humanity, the richness of humanity, both personal, cultural, and social, the diversities and the tensions between differences.”

Several netizens took to social media to criticize the Pope’s comments and one Twitter user called it the 'most hypocritical thing' they had read.

Netizens react to Pope Francis' comments on the ideology of gender

Pope Francis’ interview with Italian correspondent, Elisabetta Piqué was recorded at the Vatican guest house in Santa Marta, where the Pope resides. It aired on Argentine TV on March 11.

The internet reacted to the Pope's comments and ridiculed him. Many also pointed out the alleged child abuse cases in the Catholic Church.

During the interview with the outlet, Elisabetta told the Pope that she recently filled out a form where one could choose either female, male, or non-binary. In response, the Pope said that it reminded him of The Lord of the World, a 1907 dystopian novel by Monsignor Robert Hugh Benson.

He elaborated that it raised a future where the difference disappeared and everything became the same, uniform.

Pope Francis added:

“The richness of humanity lies in its differences, cultures.”

Francis has previously spoken about the LGBTQ+ community quite a number of times during his papacy. On multiple occasions, he has said that being gay is not a crime. He mentioned that people should not be punished for the same and should be accepted by their parents.

John Gehring @gehringdc Many LGBTQ people live in fear of violence. Pope Francis' statement should be a wake up call for any lawmaker or church leader who uses language or promotes policies that demean their dignity. Many LGBTQ people live in fear of violence. Pope Francis' statement should be a wake up call for any lawmaker or church leader who uses language or promotes policies that demean their dignity.

However, the Pope has also emphasized that same-s*x relationships are a sin in God’s eyes and the Catholic Church cannot bless or support them. The Catholic Church’s Catechism still deems relationships between the same s*x an act of great depravity and says that it cannot be approved under any circumstances.

Elisabetta addressed the widely spread rumor that Pope Francis was asked to write a document on gender and gender theory and asked him if it was true. Pope Francis responded that nobody asked him to write a document. However, he said he was asked for clarification on the subject. However, he did not mention when the same would be published.

Apart from gender and gender identity, the Pope answered a few more questions on other subjects such as the war in Ukraine and whether the Russian President, Vladimir Putin was committing genocide. He also spoke about the resistance to his papacy and the reforms that have taken place in the Vatican in recent years.

Pope Francis also talked about the increasing poverty in his homeland, Argentina, and said that he would like to visit the country. He also revealed that he had no plans to write a new encyclical.

