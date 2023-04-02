Race To Survive: Alaska contestants: Where to follow them on Instagram?

USA Network's new hardcore survival series Race To Survive: Alaska season 1 is all set to premiere on Monday, April 3, at 11:00 pm ET, featuring eight teams battling it out against each other. They will have to endure some of the most gruesome challenges in the Alaskan wilderness as a team to stay in the running for the $500,000 grand prize.

Race To Survive: Alaska contestants -- who come from diverse backgrounds, cultures, and life experiences -- will be seen battling in pairs. The participants have also gained enough experience in survival skills but nothing has prepared them for the Alaskan adventure. They will be pushed to their limits and tested on many of their abilities to see which team can take it all the way to the end.

Instagram accounts of Race To Survive: Alaska contestants explored

1) Jeff Leininger

Jeff, 53, has been into adventure most of his life and is the oldest contestant on the show. He will compete with his son Hunter on the team. The Race To Survive cast member does not have an Instagram account.

2) Hunter Leininger

Instagram handle: @hunter_leininger

Hunter, 21, is the youngest contestant on the show. He has followed in his father Jeff's footsteps and has been involved with the adventure since he was 6. He has 11.7K followers on Instagram.

3) Robin Moore

Instagram handle: @robinwanderlust

Robin, 45, is an ER doctor and also a licensed pilot who has ascended the seven summits. She has over 5K followers on Instagram.

4) Elizabeth Killham

Instagram handle: @dr.ekkill

Elizabeth, 36, is a veterenarian. The Race To Survive cast member has bagpacked all over the world. She has 470 followers on Instagram.

5) Brett Gatten

Instagram handle: @brettgatten

Brett, 46, has spent a lot of time outdoors with his partner and teammate Esther. He has 884 followers on Instagram. His account is private.

6) Esther Sanderlin

Instagram handle: @akbrunette

Esther, 40, met Brett on a dating app and bonded over their mutual love for the outdoors. She has over 2K followers on the popular social media platform.

7) Wilson Hoogendorn

Instagram handle: @wilson.hoogendorn

Wilson, 23, has teamed up with his brother Oliver. They are indegeneous Alaskan natives and were the first native Alaskan team to summit Denali in 13 days. The Race To Survive cast member has over 1K followers on Instagram.

8) Oliver Hoogendorn

Instagram handle: @the_hoog

Oliver, 25, is Wilson's brother. He is a commercial fisherman and has over 1.8K followers on Instagram.

9) Cason Crane

Instagram handle: @casoncrane

According to the USA Network, Cason, 29, made history by being the first person to plant the LGBTQ+ Pride Flag on all seven summits. He has over 17.9K followers on Instagram.

10) Bella Crane

Instagram handle: @thebella_tricks

Bella is Cason's sister and is an Ivy League graduate just like him. She completed the Pacific Crest Trail solo. The Race To Survive cast member has 1.8K followers on Instagram.

11) Max Djenohan

Instagram handle: @nomadikmax

Max, 33, has previously appeared on a survival show Naked and Afraid, where he spent over 150 days on different continents with bare minimum supplies. He has 24.3K followers on Instagram.

12) Christian Junkar

Instagram handle: @alpineachilles

Christian, 25, is a professional ice climber who also works as a mountain guide. He has 402 followers on Instagram.

13) Genevive Walker

Instagram handle: @walkergenevive

Genevive, 33, is a certified instructor, rock climber and model. The Race To Survive cast member has 10.7K followers on Instagram.

14) Favia Dubyk

Instagram handle: @felinefavia

Favia, 34, is a cancer survivor and a professional rock climber. According to the network, she previously held a 100-meter dash record at Harvard for seven years. The contestant has 24.4K followers on Instagram.

15) Hakim Isler

Instagram handle: @hakimisler

Hakim, 45, is a skilled psy ops Army veteran. He is also the owner of a survival school where he teaches survival skills to veterans with PTDS. The Race To Survive cast member has over 2.6K followers on Instagram.

16) Justice Norman

Justice, 38, is a marital-arts enthusiast and has a lot of survival experience. He doesn't have an Instagram account.

Race To Survive: Alaska will challenge the contestants to their utmost potential. The show promises to be thrilling and dramatic all at once as the cast members navigate their way into the wide range of Alaska.

Catch the season premiere on Monday, April 3, at 11:00 pm ET on USA Network.

