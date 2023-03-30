Meet Nome brothers Wilson and Oliver Hoogendorn from Race To Survive: Alaska 

Race to Survive: Alaska is set to feature eight teams as they compete to be the last ones standing at the end of a six-week-long survival journey. The upcoming series will take place on the Alaskan coastline and feature harsh weather, rocky terrain, and more.

One of the teams set to compete in the upcoming series is a team of brothers, Wilson and Oliver Hoogendorn from Nome, Alaska. Their USA Network bio reads:

"Oliver Hoogendorn (25) and Wilson Hoogendorn (23) are Inupiaq brothers from Nome, Alaska, known for their wilderness skills and feats of endurance. They were the first Native Alaskan team to summit Denali in 13 days and have skied down the highest peak in North America in one day."

It continues:

"Oliver is a commercial fisherman and Wilson a gold diver, spending six hours a day underwater. They hunt moose, seals and whales using traditional methods, tools and weapons carved from wood and ivory, valuing the land that sustains them."

Tune in on Monday, April 3, at 11 pm ET to watch the season premiere of Race to Survive: Alaska on USA Network.

Meet Wilson and Oliver Hoogendorn ahead of their appearance on Race to Survive: Alaska

One of the eight teams set to compete in the upcoming survival reality series comprises a duo of brothers from Nome, Alaska. Oliver and Wilson Hoogendorn are all set to compete as a team to win the $500,000 by winning Race to Survive: Alaska.

In 2019, the upcoming contestants went on a summit in Denali and became the first people to summit the mountain that season. They appeared on KTVA News to talk about their experience. Oliver was 20 at the time while his brother was 22, and the two came from Nome, a flatland region. Their passion for the mountains was inspired by their cross-country coach, Jeff Collins, who invited them for a run outside Nome.

Reflecting on this, Oliver explained:

"We were kind of in the mountains and thinking about what it might be like in the wintertime."

He continued that the upcoming Race to Survive: Alaska cast members got into skiing and went back to the mountains in the winters, and their journey "kind of led from there.” As for their training, they trained for Denali mostly just in the cold weather, which was the biggest part of their coaching. Oliver added that using a stair stepper while having a backpack on was a part of their training as well.

The two of them conquered the highest mountain in North America with just $2000, while it takes most people at least $15,000 to do the same. They spoke about how they saved on money and admitted to not having enough, which is why they didn't take a guide with them and did it by themselves.

The upcoming Race to Survive: Alaska cast members stated that they already had a lot of the gear they need due to their cross-country tours, and they mostly spend their money on sleeping bags and tents. The two were able to do without a guide since they had previously attempted the summit a year earlier but had only made it to 16000 feet.

