Who is Elizabeth Killham? Meet the Race To Survive: Alaska contestant

Race to Survive: Alaska, the upcoming reality survival show, is set to feature eight teams as they compete for the grand prize of $500,000, while overcoming numerous challenges on the Alaskan coastline in the harshest possible weather conditions.

One of the contestants set to compete on the USA Network show is Elizabeth Killham, a veterinarian from Portland, Oregon, who met her teammate during an adventure trip to Egpyt. Their USA Network bio reads:

"Robin is a licensed pilot and has ascended the seven summits, and Elizabeth has backpacked all over the world. Their common ground doesn’t stop there – Robin is an ER doctor and Elizabeth a veterinarian. The duo has the grit, experience and determination to go all the way."

Tune in on Monday, April 3, at 11 pm ET to watch the season premiere of Race to Survive: Alaska on the USA Network.

Meet Elizabeth Killham ahead of her appearance on Race to Survive: Alaska

Elizabeth Killham, one of the contestants set to appear on the upcoming survival show, is a 36-year-old veterinarian from Portland, Oregon. She is currently working as a medical director and associate veterinarian at the Community Pet Hospital.

While the upcoming Race to Survive: Alaska cast member has been with the establishment since 2016, she started her career as a veterinarian at Cross Creek Animal Hospital, where she worked for four years before making the shift. After earning her doctorate, Elizabeth worked at a small animal hospital in North Carolina before moving to the Pacific Northwest in the summer of 2016 to achieve her dreams.

The thrill seeker is an alum of William and Mary College, where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in biology in 2008. This was followed by her time at the Virginia-Maryland Regional College of Veterinary Medicine, where she earned a Doctorate in Veterinary Medicine.

The upcoming Race to Survive: Alaska contestant's veterinary interests include mentorship, soft tissue surgery, dentistry, internal medicine, and preventive care.

Elizabeth's Neighborhood Vet Hospital bio states:

"She worked as the Medical Director at a small animal veterinary hospital outside Portland, OR for 3 years, followed by a transition to Regional Medical Director overseeing multiple hospitals in the Southern California region in 2020, while still continuing to provide support to hospitals in Washington, Oregon, and California."

It further reveals:

"Through multi-clinic support and leadership, she has been able to pursue a passion for mentorship of new veterinary graduates, students, interns, and technicians."

Her Neighborhood Vet Hospital bio states that she currently has four dogs, including Susadei, a rescue Great Dane, Duckie the “labra-duck, Keona, a domestic shorthair, and Dogwood, a ragdoll mix." The bio adds that the contestant likes to wingsuit and skydive, hike, rock climb, snowboard, and engage in “any and all outdoor activities."

Joining her on her Race to Survive: Alaska journey is Robin Moore as her teammate. The two will compete against seven other teams, including Bella and Cason Crane, Max Djenohan and Christian Junkar, Favia Dubyk and Genvive Walker, Oliver and Wilson Hoogerdorn, Hakim Isler and Justice Norman, Brett Gatten and Esther Sanderlin, and Hunter and Jeff Leininger.

