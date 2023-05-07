Summer House MV cast: Where to follow the friends on Instagram?

Summer House: Martha's Vineyard (Summer House MV) is Bravo's newest reality series. The show will premiere on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at 9 pm ET. The show is set to take viewers to an exclusive new location as the Summer House spin-off features 12 friends navigating personal and professional lives, friendships, and new relationships throughout the series.

Summer House: Martha's Vineyard will see the 12 friends partying throughout the summer in Massachusetts. While some are already acquainted with each other, a few new friends will also join the existing group for a fun time filled with memories. The show will also provide viewers with adequate drama to keep them hooked every week.

List of Summer House MV cast members and where to follow them on Instagram

Season 1 of Summer House MV will see 12 friends spending quality time together at a brand new location - Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts. Cast members include Nicholas "Nick" Arrington, Jasmine Eliis Cooper, Silas Cooper, Jordan Emanuel, Bria Fleming, Shanice Henderson, Amir Lancaster, Jason Lyke, Preston Mitchum, Summer Marie Thomas, Alex Tyree, and Mariah Torres.

1) Nicholas "Nick" Arrington

Instagram handle: @nickarrington1

Nicholas "Nick" Arrington is a sports brand manager and is passionate about fashion and running. He has over 8K followers on Instagram.

2) Jasmine Ellis Cooper

Instagram handle: @jasmineelliscooper

Jasmine Ellis Cooper is a budding screenwriter and, according to her Bravo bio, is known for her "quirky humor." The Summer House MV cast member has over 4K followers on Instagram.

3) Silas Cooper

Instagram handle: @callmecooper_

Silas Cooper works in finance and is a member of the Army Reserve. He is married to fellow castmate Jasmine Ellis Cooper. He has over 6.9K followers on Instagram.

4) Jordan Emanuel

Instagram handle: @jordy_jor

According to her Bravo bio, Jordan Emanuel is "an outgoing jack of all trades." She also runs a non-profit and has her own podcast. The Summer House MV castmate has also posed for Playboy. The star has 57.9K followers on Instagram.

5) Bria Fleming

Instagram handle: @Bria.raven

Bria Fleming is a successful fashion entrepreneur who, according to her Bravo bio, "loves the finer things in life." She works hard to maintain her hectic schedule and lifestyle. She has 101k followers on Instagram.

6) Shanice Henderson

Instagram handle: @shanicehenderson_

According to her Bravo bio, Shanice Henderson is the "quintessential party girl." She also has a close bond with fellow Summer House MV castmate Bria as they both worked with Playboy. She has 15.7K followers on Instagram.

7) Amir Lancaster

Instagram handle: @_amirlancaster_

Amir Lancaster is a Texas native. He is biracial with Black and Lebanese roots. According to his Bravo bio, he is an "up-and-coming real estate tycoon." He has 95.5K followers on Instagram.

8) Jason Lyke

Instagram handle: @jdlyke

Jason Lyke is an entrepreneur and a senior flight attendant. He wears several other hats, including being an actor, model, singer, and mental health advocate. The Summer House MV cast member has over 3.5K followers on Instagram.

9) Preston Mitchum

Instagram handle: @preston.mitchum

According to his Bravo bio, Preston Mitchum is "an attorney by day and a social butterfly by night." He is also an activist, a professor, and a contributor to cable news. He has 11.3K followers on Instagram.

10) Summer Marie Thomas

Instagram handle: @summermariethomas

Summer Marie Thomas is a screenwriter and a production coordinator for a boutique production company in Los Angeles. She is also best friends with her Summer House MV cast member, Jasmie Ellis Cooper. The star has over 1.7K followers on Instagram.

11) Alex Tyree

Instagram handle: @alextyree

Alex Tyree is an artist, creative director, and music curator. He is old friends with Jasmie Ellis Cooper and is also a fraternity brother of Nick Arrington. He has over 4.4 followers on Instagram.

12) Mariah Torres

Instagram handle: @mariahmarietorres

Mariah Torres is a model, singer, and screenwriter. She is also best friends with her fellow Summer House MV castmate, Jasmie Ellis Cooper. The star has over 3.4K followers on Instagram.

Summer House MV promises viewers friendships, love, laughter, and drama as the cast members navigate their issues and life in general. Viewers will have to wait and see what's in store for them this season.

Don't forget to tune in to the season premiere on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

