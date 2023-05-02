Netizens mock The Boys spinoff Gen V's new poster: ''Looks like Donald Trump's NFT cards''

After becoming a phenomenon around the world, The Boys has managed to dip into the spinoff world with Diabolical and the upcoming Gen V, another Amazon Production that will give a detailed look into the world of the satirical superheroes while staying true to the lore. It may also feature some familiar characters like A-Train (Jessie T. Usher).

The new series will focus on young-adult superheroes, or "supes," as they are known in The Boys universe. These youngsters will be seen struggling and learning to use their powers at the strict Godolkin University School of Crimefighting, where they will be forced into a battle royal for survival.

A Tweet reply to DF's post about The Boys spinoff (Image via Twitter)

A new poster for Gen V has recently been released, much to the excitement of the fans. However, whether by purpose or not, this new poster has turned out to be quite odd looking, according to netizens.

While some ridiculed the concept of the posters, others were just happy about the upcoming The Boys spinoff.

"Is the poster supposed to be this bad": Fans react on Twitter as they are left unimpressed with the Gen V poster

Gen V is more or less one of the most anticipated shows this year, especially for the wide fanbase created by The Boys. So it wasn't quite surprising that fans flocked to social media sites as soon as the poster for the upcoming new show was released online.

Despite its rather odd approach, the poster was enough to excite many eagerly awaiting fans. However, while The Boys has never received much hatred, it seems this (could be satirical) poster managed to rub the fans in the wrong way, which was very evident from the Twitter posts from many netizens.

Gen V is expected to premiere on Amazon Prime later this year. Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

