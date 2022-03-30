Where to buy the John Richmond x Playboy collection? Price, release date, and more explored

John Richmond x Playboy is collaborating to bring forward a limited edition capsule, which taps into the nostalgia and logos of the aughts for both brands being a top priority in the list of cool kids. The collection was launched on John Richmond's official e-commerce site on March 27, 2022.

The capsule takes on the cheeky vibes of Playboy and blends it into the rock 'n' roll aesthetics of John Richmond's label. The collection is heavily inspired by the iconic bunny logo from Playboy, which was introduced back in 1953.

More about John Richmond x Playboy collection

The 13-piece collection is a gender-fluid collection and comprises of apparel like hoodies, jackets, tees, hot pants, jeans, and trousers, and a cap is also included to finish the look.

The collection debuted this week and can be purchased on the official website, johnrichmond.com, and can be purchased at a retail price range of €130 euros to €360 euros.

The highlighted piece from the collection is a two-piece tangerine suit which featured an allover embossing of the logo. While subtle patterns can be found upon jeans and denim jackets.

The must-have wardrobe collection is whimsical and classy, as well as youth-centered. The full list of apparel pieces from the collection is mentioned below with pricing details

Gender neutral t-shirt with maxi logo is available at a retail price of $159 in size range XS to XXL in white colorway. Gender neutral t-shirt with contrasting logo can be availed at a price of $159 in size range XS to XXL in black colorway. John Richmond x Playboy gender neutral t-shirt with reverse logo is available at a price of $148 in 'Bianco' colorway. Gender neutral t-shirt with gothic style logo can be purchased for a price of $159 in 'Nero' and 'Bianco' colorway. Gender neutral t-shirt with allover logo is available for a price of $182 in 'Bianco' colorway. Gender neutral denim jacket with maxi logo can be availed for a price of $498 in 'Blu Scuro' colorway. Gender neutral hoodie with zipper and logo can be availed at price of $205 in 'Nero' colorway. Gender neutral hoodie with allover logos is up for sale at a price of $408 in 'Nero' and 'Arancione' colorway Fleece gender neutral trousers with allover logo can be bought for $284 in 'Arencione' and 'Nero' color. The trousers are a part of the aforementioned two-piece suit. Gender neutral Jacket with zipper and allover logo is the upper from the two-piece suit and can be purchased for $364 in 'Arancione' and 'Nero' colorway. John Richmond x Playboy jeans with pocket with allover logo is the only pair of jeans offered by the capsule and it can be purchased for $317 in 'Blu Scuro' colorway in the waist size of 29 to 42. John Richmond x Playboy hot pants with allover logo is the only denim shorts offered by the collection and it can be purchased for $317 in 'Blue' colorway in the waist size range of 24 to 34. Lastly, the John Richmond x Playboy cap with maxi logo is available for a price of $148 in S/M or M/L sizes in 'Nero' colorway.

The tie-up capsule is an effort for both brands to enhance and rejuvenate their appeal. To learn more about the collaboration, one can head to John Richmond's official e-commerce site. Playboy is making strides towards rebranding as a lifestyle-consumer label for both women and men. Earlier this month we also saw a capsule from Drake's OVO x Playboy.

Edited by Somava Das