"Exhausting": Summer House MV fans slam Bria for manipulating Simon and Jasmine

Episode 4 of Summer House MV aired on Bravo this Sunday, May 28, at 9 pm ET. Bria was once again seen creating a scene in front of the entire cast and even threatened to leave the show after being denied permission for her boyfriend to stay for a week.

She had already talked to Jasmine and Simon earlier about her boyfriend coming from Germany to visit her, but others were not so comfortable with the same. They felt that a week was too long to stay in a vacation home, given that Bria also brought her dog without anyone's permission.

Bria did not want to take no for an answer and accused Simon of being racist. She twisted his words from a prior conversation, where he had said that any Black woman should be married preferably to a black man.

Bria said that he was upset that she dating a white man and also told Jasmine that she would have never done it if the roles were reversed. Jasmine understood that Bria was trying to change the narrative and accused her of playing mind games.

Bria started to pack her bags but stopped in the middle, only to accuse Simon of trying to control his wife Jasmine.

Summer House MV fans called out Bria for being "exhausting" and playing mind games to first bring along her dog and then her boyfriend.

Briyoncé👸🏽 @britcamille_ Bria is exhausting. From bringing her dog unannounced to now wanting her man to stay longer than the housemates are comfortable with 🙄 #SummerHouseMV Bria is exhausting. From bringing her dog unannounced to now wanting her man to stay longer than the housemates are comfortable with 🙄 #SummerHouseMV

Summer House MV fans slam Bria as she says that Jasmine and Simon are "controlling"

Rather than asking her boyfriend to stay somewhere else, Bria caused a whole scene where she called out Jasmine and Silas for trying to control everyone in the house. She also told them that they had each other but she had no one in the whole house. Simon accused her of manipulating everyone and twisting his words.

Summer House MV fans agreed with Simon and hoped that Bria would really leave the show.

Tristian. 💙 @Facedasarcasm #SummerHouse Bria is aggravating AF and very victim minded. Girl, go get some help and become a better listener. | #SummerHouse MV Bria is aggravating AF and very victim minded. Girl, go get some help and become a better listener. | 😒😑 #SummerHouse #SummerHouseMV

Three Plus One Media @TPOmedia #summerhousemarthasvineyard I am loving that Bria is on Black Summer House because more people need to see a master manipulation at work. Stop. Watch. And take notes of the type of person you need to avoid at all costs. #SummerHouseMV I am loving that Bria is on Black Summer House because more people need to see a master manipulation at work. Stop. Watch. And take notes of the type of person you need to avoid at all costs. #SummerHouseMV #summerhousemarthasvineyard

Mariah hopefully that Bria does go home she been needed to go #SummerHouseMV and not my girl

StaceyChe @stacey_chea Jasmine allows Bria to walk all over her. Get a backbone. She sure didn't stick up for her best friend...yeah that is still a problem. #SummerHouseMV Jasmine allows Bria to walk all over her. Get a backbone. She sure didn't stick up for her best friend...yeah that is still a problem.#SummerHouseMV https://t.co/cU95mLm2EB

Tee Mo @teemo2006 When they say hit dogs holler, just put up a picture of Bria cause the way she twisted that casual car conversation with Silas about Black families to be a direct attack on her. I can’t stand her for making me defend Silas 🙄 #summerhousemv When they say hit dogs holler, just put up a picture of Bria cause the way she twisted that casual car conversation with Silas about Black families to be a direct attack on her. I can’t stand her for making me defend Silas 🙄 #summerhousemv https://t.co/fa56PMopF7

Bria has already caused a very big fight on Summer House MV

Bria allegedly did not ask anyone before bringing her dog on the show. Later on, Mariah found her dog towels mixed with her clothes in the dryer. This caused a fight between the two ladies, with Bria saying that Mariah had pushed her, when infact the latter had just touched her shoulder.

Later on, she instigated Jasmine against her own friend and made Mariah go home. Bria was very happy with the same. It was later revealed that someone else had put clothes in the dryer.

Bria was then caught laughing at the whole situation and did not apologize to Mariah for sending her home.

According to the next week's promo, the people will vote Bria out of the home for raising her voice at Silas.

Bravo airs fresh episodes of Summer House MV every Sunday at 9 pm ET.

