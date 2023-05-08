Brand new reality series Summer House MV season 1 aired a brand new episode on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at 9 pm ET on ABC. It documented the cast members spending quality time with each other at Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts for a fun-filled summer and made quality memories. They navigated personal dynamics, new and old friendships, and relationships throughout the episode.

On this week's episode of Summer House MV, Jasmine and Bria got into an argument after the former addressed concerns with her castmate bringing her dog Milo without prior information. Fans echoed Jasmine's sentiment. They felt it was inappropriate on Bria's part to bring her dog without informing the cast. One tweeted:

𝒞. 🦋 @iamcedrica Bria’s definitely in the wrong. Just because the dog is an emotional support animal doesn’t mean you should bring it without asking permission first. You have to be considerate when you’re living with other people #SummerHouseMV Bria’s definitely in the wrong. Just because the dog is an emotional support animal doesn’t mean you should bring it without asking permission first. You have to be considerate when you’re living with other people #SummerHouseMV https://t.co/BGfjClbpIl

The new Bravo series is termed as the spin-off of the very successful Summer House franchise. Cast members for its premiere season include Nicholas "Nick" Arrington, Jasmine Eliis Cooper, Silas Cooper, Jordan Emanuel, Bria Fleming, Shanice Henderson, Amir Lancaster, Jason Lyke, Preston Mitchum, Summer Marie Thomas, Alex Tyree, and Mariah Torres.

Jasmine and Bria get into an argument over Milo on Summer House MV

Tonight's episode of Summer House MV saw the cast members and old friends being reunited for a fun summer at Martha's Vineyard. They gathered to spend time and also get to know new people who joined them as the cast. While some focused on the fun part of the vacation, others were embroiled in disagreements and arguments.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Not Your Mama's Vineyard, reads:

"Newlyweds Jasmine and Silas head to Martha's vineyard for a much-needed vacation with friends, but things get hairy when an uninvited guest arrives; Silas' suppressed feelings about Jordan rise and causes a shakeup for the entire house."

Jasmine and Silas Cooper welcomed their Summer House MV castmates to the house. Bria, who was acquainted with Jasmine as they both worked with Playboy before, brought herself to the house along with her dog Milo. Jasmine was suprised with the dog's arrival as her fellow castmate hadn't informed her about the same.

After a fun night of games and drinking, the friends had adequate rest and chilled out by the pool the following morning. Jasmine found dog hair all over the white couch that she sat on to disucss work with Mariah. They then called Bria in to disucss the issue with the dog being around the house.

Jasmine expressed that it would have been considerate of Bria if she'd informed about bringing Milo with her. Bria, for her part, called her fellow castmate insensitive as the dog was her support animal. Jasmine noted that the dog was hindering fellow castmates activities. The duo got into an argument on Summer House MV, following which Bria chose to leave the scene.

Although the duo tried to resolve their differences by the end of the episode, Jasmine expressed how married life had led her to pick up habits of defeding herself, and the dog was acting like a trigger.

Fans react to Jasmine and Bria's argument on Summer House MV

Fans took to social media to express their concerns. They sided with Jasmine and felt that Bria should've asked them if it was appropriate to bring her dog Milo to the house as there were 11 other people.

shersters @shersters Sorry girl, you should have told someone about the dog. What if someone was allergic to it? Or afraid? It's a little selfish to just roll up with a dog without notifying someone. #SummerHouseMV Sorry girl, you should have told someone about the dog. What if someone was allergic to it? Or afraid? It's a little selfish to just roll up with a dog without notifying someone. #SummerHouseMV https://t.co/eiVilEC4xx

Saint Negrita (Vaccine Shaw) @AsthmaPumpPuffa Jasmine’s doing too much (probs for the camera), but come on now Bria…bringing a dog around a house full of Black folks and not giving them a heads up first??? #SummerHouseMV Jasmine’s doing too much (probs for the camera), but come on now Bria…bringing a dog around a house full of Black folks and not giving them a heads up first??? #SummerHouseMV https://t.co/5CN50NR99u

The Shady Prince 👑 ✨ @JoshuaJamal Not only should she have ASKED or at least told them, she should be cleaning up after it. You know your dog sheds, and you know you’re gonna be with guests and ppl don’t like dog hair everywhere #SummerHouseMV Not only should she have ASKED or at least told them, she should be cleaning up after it. You know your dog sheds, and you know you’re gonna be with guests and ppl don’t like dog hair everywhere #SummerHouseMV https://t.co/SEeZumerqn

Victoriaaaa. @vibrantvikki #SummerHouseMV Even as a person that loves dogs.. it is outlandish to bring your pet/service animal without an agreement amongst others you’re living with Even as a person that loves dogs.. it is outlandish to bring your pet/service animal without an agreement amongst others you’re living with💀 #SummerHouseMV

Teesh ❤ @TeeshTeesh Wait. So Bria really doesn’t think she should have told people that she was bringing a dog? Like what if someone had an allergy? Or had trauma/PTSD like me? I would have needed to know before I got there that a dog would be there #SummerHouse #SummerHouse MV Wait. So Bria really doesn’t think she should have told people that she was bringing a dog? Like what if someone had an allergy? Or had trauma/PTSD like me? I would have needed to know before I got there that a dog would be there #SummerHouse #SummerHouseMV https://t.co/ZDno9j7s5T

Fans felt that Jasmine was right in bringing up the issue. They slammed Bria for her behavior. Check it out.

RaeBaeBunny ❄️ @RavenNumber2 Jasmine has a legit reason to be upset about the dog.. i also feel like production shoulda told them a dog was coming. Everyone dont like dogs ! #SummerHouseMV Jasmine has a legit reason to be upset about the dog.. i also feel like production shoulda told them a dog was coming. Everyone dont like dogs ! #SummerHouseMV

MOVE Hive @jesusjugs2 If you bring a dog unannounced, you would be staying at a hotel unannounced 🫶🏽 #SummerHouseMV If you bring a dog unannounced, you would be staying at a hotel unannounced 🫶🏽#SummerHouseMV

kim @kbaby82 She didn’t ask if she could bring her dog?! #SummerHouseMV She didn’t ask if she could bring her dog?! #SummerHouseMV https://t.co/OiiVdcAvKk

Yasmine 🤍🖤 @yas_realitea Yeah, sorry. Idc if it’s an ESA or not, let me know in advance if you’re bringing an animal to the vacation I invited you on. It’s inconsiderate AF to just show up with a dog. #SummerHouseMV Yeah, sorry. Idc if it’s an ESA or not, let me know in advance if you’re bringing an animal to the vacation I invited you on. It’s inconsiderate AF to just show up with a dog. #SummerHouseMV https://t.co/y5xwZGTl51

a saint @shesasaintnow I’m a dog person but there’s an etiquette to follow when you take your dog places. #SummerHouseMV I’m a dog person but there’s an etiquette to follow when you take your dog places. #SummerHouseMV

Season 1 of Summer House MV aired an interesting premiere episode. The installment has only begun and viewers have already witnessed traces of drama. The upcoming weeks will see the cast members getting into more complicated dynamics while dealing with different aspects. Viewers will have to wait and see what's in store for them.

Don't forget to tune in to next week's episode on Sunday, May 14, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

