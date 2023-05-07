Who are Jasmine Ellis Cooper and Silas Cooper? Meet the Summer House MV couple ahead of season premiere

Summer House MV, Bravo’s upcoming spin-off of the series, is set to premiere this week. In the upcoming show, the cast is set to take a trip to Martha’s Vineyard as they spend the summer there hanging out with each other.

Bravo’s press release states:

"In "Summer House: Martha's Vineyard," the friends have known one another for years and are excited to let loose this summer, indulging in cultural experiences and exclusive island activities while learning to overcome their personal obstacles."

One of the couples set to appear on the show is Jasmine and Silas Cooper. Their love story is the epitome of a modern-day love story, as the two met on Hinge and recently got married.

Tune in on Sunday, May 7, at 9 pm ET to watch the season premiere of Summer House MV on Bravo.

“It was a rough and bumpy road”: Summer House MV cast members Jasmine and Silas open up about their time on the Bravo show

One of the couples set to appear on the upcoming Bravo show is Jasmine and Silas Cooper.

Jasmine was born in the Midwest and raised in Atlanta, and she is currently a budding screenwriter, according to her Bravo bio. She met her fellow cast members, Jordan Emanuel, Shanice Henderson, and Bria Fleming, when they worked as Playboy Club bunnies. Then, when she moved to New York, the Summer House MV cast member and her best friend Mariah lived in her car for six months before she moved into an apartment with Jason.

It continues:

"She recently married the love of her life, Silas, whom she met on Hinge. Jasmine is excited to bring her friends to Martha’s Vineyard where Silas asked her to be his girlfriend the first time they went to the Vineyard together."

Her husband, Silas Cooper, who lives in New York, is a first-generation Liberian American. His Bravo bio states that he previously attended Ivy League schools and has been a member of “prestigious fraternities and organizations.” While he works in finance, he is also an officer in the Army Reserve.

His bio continues:

"Always down for a good time, he has been a regular on the Vineyard for the past seven years. Silas is ready to thrive with his wife, Jasmine, as the new power couple while they go in on a share house with their successful friends."

The two recently opened up about their time on Summer House MV while in conversation with Pop Culture, where they revealed that they had no idea that the upcoming show would be under the Summer House banner. They further added that their marriage led to a lot of tension in the house.

Jasmine said:

"I think there was a lot of tension with us being the only kind of married couple in the house, just 'Do we treat Jasmine different now? Do we treat Silas different?'"

She added that while it was an adjustment for everyone, the intention was to have a great time, which they did, but that “it was a rough and bumpy road along the way.” Silas added about Summer House MV that when so many personalities are put in a house, they are bound to clash, and there is going to be drama. He added that there is also going to be fun.

Joining them on Summer House MV are Nicholas "Nick" Arrington, Jordan Emanuel, Bria Fleming, Shanice Henderson, Amir Lancaster, Jason Lyke, Preston Mitchum, Summer Marie Thomas, and Alex Tyree.

