Below Deck season 11: Everything we know so far

We are just a few months away from Below Deck's return, as the cast list and release date for season 11 has been revealed. This time, fans will see the stunning blue ocean of Grenada, Spain. Below Deck's season 11 will premiere on Monday, February 5, on Bravo, and after the premiere, fans can watch the show's latest episode on Peacock.

This new season will also feature Captain Kerry Titheradge, whom fans have seen in Below Deck Adventure. This season will feature some old faces as well as some new ones. Fraser Olender, Ben Willoughby, Anthony Iracane, Jared Woodin, Marie "Sunny" Marquis, Kyle Stillie, Cat Baugh, Xandi Olivier, and Barbie Pascual will join the cast.

A press release announcing season 11 of the show said:

“Capt. Kerry trades the Nordic Sea for crystal blue waters and stunning waterfalls as he leads his crew in the rich, historical island of Grenada. A disciplined and fair leader, Capt. Kerry has 30 years of experience working on boats and has spent almost two decades in yachting.”

The release further said:

“Meanwhile, Chef Anthony, a Miami restaurateur from France, hopes to breathe new life into the galley. But when a messy kitchen catches Capt. Kerry’s eye during the first charter, the galley reaches a boiling point. Between budding boatmances, explosive nights out, and department drama, it’s not all smooth sailing in Grenada.”

Originally released in 2013, Below Deck is executive produced by Mark Cronin, Courtland Cox, Nadine Rajabi, Lauren Simms, Rebecca Henning, James Bruce, and Elise Duran.

Captain Kerry Titheradge shares his thoughts on Below Deck season 11

In an interview during 2023 BravoCon, Kerry, who will be the captain for season 11, shared the following about his experience filming for the upcoming season:

“I cruised the Caribbean most of my career. For me, taking over Below Deck the original is full circle...It’s not as cold, that’s for sure.”

Additionally, he discussed his "biggest challenge" during this season:

“With Adventure, the most challenging part was trying to find a place to anchor. It is thousands of feet deep, so when you can anchor, it’s 180 feet deep, and there’s not any rocks to dig into. With the Caribbean, there’s lots of rocks and lots of wind.”

Due to Captain Lee Rosbach's departure from the show, Kerry Titheradge is in season 11 as captain. Apparently, some health issues led Rosbach to leave the show.

The trailer for season 11 has already been released, and it shows plenty of drama, love connections, controversy, and much more. In the trailer, Kerry's strictness for his crew members can be seen, as he mentions:

“I know I have big shoes to fill, but I like it that way. You work hard, you'll be rewarded. You f— around? I will f—ing turn in a heartbeat."

Besides this, Kerry also made some strict orders to conclude the season without any controversy. From the Below Deck season 11 trailer, it looks like the upcoming season will be an entertaining watch for fans and a busy season for Kerry.

The upcoming season of Below Deck will premiere on Bravo on Monday, February 5.