Below Deck season 11: Release date, trailer, cast and more

Bravo’s Below Deck juggernaut will see its latest chapter being released in February 2024 in the form of season 11. A number of familiar faces, including Captain Kerry Titheradge, will return to the series, with quite a few new names also expected to join the cast.

The network has already released a short trailer giving fans a glimpse of what they can expect from a dramatic season, which is to take place in Granada, Spain. Season 11 will take place on the St. David yacht, which has also been seen in multiple previous seasons of the show. Here, we look at everything we know about the exciting upcoming installment.

Below Deck season 11: Everything that has been revealed

With Kerry Titheradge set to make a return to the Below Deck series, the season promises to be calm and peaceful, at least as far as the destination is concerned. Titheradge recently spoke about the upcoming season during BravoCon 2023, stating that he is happy the destination this time around is not “as cold” as the previous one.

Titheradge had been part of the Below Deck Adventure show that took place in Norway. Of course, there are a range of other familiar and new faces on the show. For example, the likes of Chef Anthony Iracane, Jared Woodin, Marie Marquis, Kyle Stillie, Cat Baugh, Xandi Olivier, and Barbie Pascual have all never been part of a Bravo show before. They will be making their first-ever appearance on the Below Deck series.

On the other hand, Titheradge is returning with his familiar Chief Stew Fraser Olender, who was also part of the trailer that was released. Deckhand Ben Willoughby will also be making a repeat appearance on the series. The first episode will notably be 75 minutes long and is set to release on February 5, 2024.

While there are still quite a few months, fans will have plenty of updates coming in the next few weeks about the direction of season 11. The trailer saw Titheradge initially look calm and relaxed and even make a few jokes.

However, he was soon seen getting angry at a few castmates and claimed in the clip that he knew he would face a range of challenges in his attempt to ensure a smooth stay for his guests.

Of course, the work will take place in the backdrop of a range of drama. The sheer nature of the work and the closed quarters in which crewmates spend time with each other tend to result in a range of sparks, both positive and negative. The same can be expected in season 11, with Below Deck traditionally seeing a range of disagreements also taking place.

Captain Kerry will be charged with the major responsibility of ensuring that none of them end up taking a toll on the crewmates' ability to work on a daily basis.

The season premiere will take place at 9 pm ET on February 5, 2024. Fans who end up missing it will also have the option of watching the first episode from the next day onwards on Peacock.