Below Deck's Ben Willoughby speaks out on his breakup with Camille Lamb

Nearly a year after the Below Deck season 10 finale, a significant revelation has surfaced from Lead Deckhand Ben Willoughby. In a candid interview with EA Online, published on January 31, 2024, Ben Willoughby opened up about the reasons behind his breakup with fellow crew member and Stewardess Camille Lamb.

The relationship, which blossomed during their time on the luxury yacht featured in the show, took a wrong turn post-filming, leading to a surprising and abrupt end. Willoughby's recent statements shed light on the dynamics of their relationship, highlighting his deeper emotional investment and a discovery that led to their eventual separation.

Ben Willoughby discusses reasons for ending relationship with Camille Lamb

In reflecting on his relationship with Camille Lamb, Ben Willoughby expressed that his emotional involvement was greater than that of Lamb. This imbalance became more evident to him in retrospect, especially after the cameras stopped rolling and the day-to-day realities set in.

In an exclusive interview with EA Online, Ben stated,

“Hindsight's a beautiful thing, but it's also a pain in the a*s. Looking back on it, going on almost two years now, I was way more invested than she was. You didn't get to see a lot of the behind the scenes. It was very cute, it was very endearing our relationship, but then once the camera stopped, it was all her."

The pivotal moment leading to their breakup, as recounted by Ben Willoughby, was his discovery of Lamb's infidelity. This revelation occurred after Willoughby returned from a two-week stay in Australia, intending to reunite with Lamb in Florida. The discovery marked a turning point, leading to an immediate halt of communication between the two, effectively ending their relationship.

Ben said,

"I'd been in Australia for about two weeks and then I decided to fly back to see her because she was missing me…She said she really wanted to be with me in Florida, so I made the decision to head over to Florida. Got there and decided she wasn't faithful."

Camille Lamb has not publicly responded to Willoughby's allegations regarding the breakup. Since the split, Lamb has shifted her focus towards a music career, marking a new chapter in her professional life. Her pursuit in this new direction includes the release of a debut EP, signaling a move away from her reality TV beginnings.

In the upcoming Below Deck season 11, Willoughby is set to return, indicating a continuation of his career in yachting. His appearance in the new season is anticipated to feature new romantic interests, showcasing his journey moving forward from the relationship with Lamb. Ben jokingly stated,

"It wouldn't be me if there wasn't a boatmance or two…When I walked on board this season I liked my chances a little bit. I was like, I might be the head deck here so I've got a little bit of interest from the ladies early on."

He continued,

“Also, I've never had a working romance with someone in the same department, so that's definitely a new learning curve for me and it's definitely new water so I have to navigate."

Final thoughts

Revelations and changes in personal focus marked the end of Ben Willoughby and Camille Lamb’s relationship. Willoughby's disclosure of the reasons behind their split highlights the often unseen aspects of relationships formed in the unique environment of a reality TV show.