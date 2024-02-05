Below Deck season 11: Fraser Olender breaks his own hookup rule

Below Deck will return for its 11th season, with the premiere episode airing on Monday (February 5) on Bravo at 9 PM ET. There will be a ton of changes to the show, as it will feature a new captain following the long-serving Captain Lee Rosbach's departure last season.

Captain Kerry Titheradge is replacing Lee in the hit reality TV series. He appeared in the series' spin-off show Below Deck Adventures in 2022, helming Mercury.

However, there will still be plenty of familiar faces, including chief stew Fraser Olender and deckhand Ben Willoughby. Season 11 will also see chef Anthony Iracane, stews Cat Baugh, Xandi Olivier and Barbie Pascual, deckhand Sunny Marquis and Kyle Stillie and bosun Jared Woodin return.

Fraser Olender admits to hooking up with a guest in Below Deck Season 11

Fans of the show can expect drama and hookups, for which the series is renowned. Season 11 already looks set to be one full of controversy, and Chief Stew Fraser looks to be at the forefront of it.

Fraser revealed to E! News that viewers can expect to be shocked as he breaks one of his number one rules (via Screen Rant):

"I do break one of my number one rules, actually, and I end up getting with the guest. We'll see what happens there."

The London-born chief stew, who first appeared on season nine of the series, called it 'an exciting part of the season'. Nevertheless, he admitted that he's 'a bit nervous' to see how viewers react to his mischievous actions.

Below Deck's new captain Kerry Titheridge gave Fraser Olender the 'green light'

Fraser appeared to be concerned whether Captain Kerry would allow him to proceed with his desire to pursue the guest named Steven. A crew member hooking up with a charter guest is often frowned upon.

However, the show's first male chief stew explained that Captain Kerry gave him the 'green light' to do so. He added:

"I was beyond respectful, and I asked [the] captain way before things got physical ...so I felt like I could do a home run, and I did."

Fraser also revealed that he is 'in a relationship at the moment' but didn't mention whether that's with Steven. Fans will soon find out once Below Deck season 11 airs every Monday night, though.

It's a tantalizing tease from one of the main cast members and fan-favorites of the hit reality TV show. He's no stranger to drama, as he caught the ire of fans last season after displaying 'insecurities' while working with second stew Leigh-Ann.

Fans can catch the season premiere of Below Deck on Monday (February 5) on Bravo at 9 pm ET.