"Please shut up": Below Deck fans slam Fraser for being insecure of second stew Leigh-Ann

Bravo aired Below Deck season 10 episode 15, titled The Stud Sails Again, on Monday, March 6, at 8 pm ET.

In the episode, second stew Leigh-Ann was seen trying to serve her first charter guest on the St. David yacht. She revealed that during her last charter, she served as the chief stew for four years. This was concerning for Fraser Olender, as he had recently become the chief stew, and Leigh-Ann's experience was longer than his.

He felt that if she accepted his orders, everything would be fine on the yacht. Leigh-Ann proved to be useful as she was able to help chef Rachel come up with coordinated drinks with food. While organizing the beach day games, Fraser was asked by the exterior deck not to carry a lot of stuff on the beach as it was windy.

He sent Leigh-Ann to the beach to set up the drinks. However, she was also able to set up gazebos for the guests, much to Fraser's shock. Fraser wanted to delegate his work, based on his previous experience with captain Sandy, but whispered under his breath that the guests might not have a fun time without him.

Captain Sandy wanted to fire Fraser because of his lack of leadership skills and because of the fact that his crew was being insubordinate to authorities. Below Deck fans slammed Fraser for picking up on the new stew on her first day.

P_☮️ @Pennie_525 Fraser's level of insecurity is at an all-time high. Maybe if you were really as good at your job, as you think you are... She had to come in, and on the first day, do something that you admitted that you were incapable off, the lunch-drink pairing. So please shut up! #BelowDeck Fraser's level of insecurity is at an all-time high. Maybe if you were really as good at your job, as you think you are... She had to come in, and on the first day, do something that you admitted that you were incapable off, the lunch-drink pairing. So please shut up! #BelowDeck

Below Deck fans ask Fraser to get a grip on his insecurities

Before the guests departed for the beach, Fraser revealed that he was terrible at school and was hence insecure of someone else doing better than him. Below Deck fans slammed him for being insecure about Leigh-Ann and asked him to concentrate on his work.

Rachel Anastasia @RaVaughan14 Fraser needs to hold in his insecurities and remember that her doing well is a good reflection on him too, her being a chief stew on another boat is only a problem if he tries to rein her in instead of delegating #BelowDeck Fraser needs to hold in his insecurities and remember that her doing well is a good reflection on him too, her being a chief stew on another boat is only a problem if he tries to rein her in instead of delegating #BelowDeck

Reality TV Bliss @RealityTVBliss Why didn’t Fraser meet the guests with drinks as that always happens when guests return from the beach? He spent all his time putting down the new person for no reason. He didn’t decorate the table nor has any knowledge of drink pairing as a Chief Stew. #BelowDeck Why didn’t Fraser meet the guests with drinks as that always happens when guests return from the beach? He spent all his time putting down the new person for no reason. He didn’t decorate the table nor has any knowledge of drink pairing as a Chief Stew. #BelowDeck

BelowDeckJohn @BelowDeckJohn Is Fraser so insecure he is hoping the guests are having a bad time without him? #belowdeck Is Fraser so insecure he is hoping the guests are having a bad time without him? #belowdeck

lilmssunshine761 @lilmssunshine76 #BelowDeck Someone needs to tell Fraser muttering things under his breath is not becoming of a Chief Stew. #BelowDeck Someone needs to tell Fraser muttering things under his breath is not becoming of a Chief Stew.

Susan @Susan66826594 Is it my imagination or is @FraserOlender feeling a little intimidated by the new stew? Fraser has nothing to worry about, he’s doing a great job! #belowdeck Is it my imagination or is @FraserOlender feeling a little intimidated by the new stew? Fraser has nothing to worry about, he’s doing a great job! #belowdeck

Rachel Anastasia @RaVaughan14 If I were Fraser I would be mixing a bunch of pitchers of drinks before the guests arrived so they can be chilled and ready for service for lunch… but what do I know #BelowDeck If I were Fraser I would be mixing a bunch of pitchers of drinks before the guests arrived so they can be chilled and ready for service for lunch… but what do I know #BelowDeck

Katie Shaffer @kt_kins Why didn't Ross explain to Ben that they didn't send gazebos cuz of the wind? I feel like Fraser didn't need to be involved in that at all. #BelowDeck Why didn't Ross explain to Ben that they didn't send gazebos cuz of the wind? I feel like Fraser didn't need to be involved in that at all. #BelowDeck

Mario @MarioTravels Fraser is trying really hard to step up and be a good leader but he is a 2nd stew at best. He is truly in over his head with this leadership role. #BelowDeck Fraser is trying really hard to step up and be a good leader but he is a 2nd stew at best. He is truly in over his head with this leadership role. #BelowDeck

What else happened on Below Deck season 10 episode 15?

Bravo's description of the episode read:

"The crew welcomes back Captain Lee while new stew Leigh-Ann gets thrown into the deep end; Ben finds himself in an unexpected love triangle; Ross and Katie navigate what their "yacht-mance" means to them; Fraser tries to adjust to the team dynamic."

This week, Leigh-Ann was seen flirting with Ben, with whom she had matched on Tinder before he started talking to Camille. Ben revealed that he was not officially dating Camille so Leigh-Ann decided to "go all-in" with Ben.

The crew members were shocked to see that the primary guest was staying in one room with his sister-in-law while his wife was taking care of his three kids at home.

Below Deck airs on Bravo every Monday at 8 pm ET, and fans can stream the show on the Peacock streaming application.

Poll : 0 votes