"Please shut up": Below Deck fans slam Fraser for being insecure of second stew Leigh-Ann

Bravo aired Below Deck season 10 episode 15, titled The Stud Sails Again, on Monday, March 6, at 8 pm ET.
In the episode, second stew Leigh-Ann was seen trying to serve her first charter guest on the St. David yacht. She revealed that during her last charter, she served as the chief stew for four years. This was concerning for Fraser Olender, as he had recently become the chief stew, and Leigh-Ann's experience was longer than his.
He felt that if she accepted his orders, everything would be fine on the yacht. Leigh-Ann proved to be useful as she was able to help chef Rachel come up with coordinated drinks with food. While organizing the beach day games, Fraser was asked by the exterior deck not to carry a lot of stuff on the beach as it was windy.
He sent Leigh-Ann to the beach to set up the drinks. However, she was also able to set up gazebos for the guests, much to Fraser's shock. Fraser wanted to delegate his work, based on his previous experience with captain Sandy, but whispered under his breath that the guests might not have a fun time without him.
Captain Sandy wanted to fire Fraser because of his lack of leadership skills and because of the fact that his crew was being insubordinate to authorities. Below Deck fans slammed Fraser for picking up on the new stew on her first day.
Below Deck fans ask Fraser to get a grip on his insecurities
Before the guests departed for the beach, Fraser revealed that he was terrible at school and was hence insecure of someone else doing better than him. Below Deck fans slammed him for being insecure about Leigh-Ann and asked him to concentrate on his work.
What else happened on Below Deck season 10 episode 15?
Bravo's description of the episode read:
"The crew welcomes back Captain Lee while new stew Leigh-Ann gets thrown into the deep end; Ben finds himself in an unexpected love triangle; Ross and Katie navigate what their "yacht-mance" means to them; Fraser tries to adjust to the team dynamic."
This week, Leigh-Ann was seen flirting with Ben, with whom she had matched on Tinder before he started talking to Camille. Ben revealed that he was not officially dating Camille so Leigh-Ann decided to "go all-in" with Ben.
The crew members were shocked to see that the primary guest was staying in one room with his sister-in-law while his wife was taking care of his three kids at home.
Below Deck airs on Bravo every Monday at 8 pm ET, and fans can stream the show on the Peacock streaming application.