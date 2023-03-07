"PLENTY of guys like him": Below Deck fans can't understand what the female cast members see in Ben

Episode 15 of Below Deck season 10, titled The Stud Sails Again, aired on Bravo on Monday, March 6 at 8 pm ET.

In the episode, second stew Leigh-Ann was seen handling her first charter guest on the St. David yacht. She has four years of experience working as the chief stew but was more focused on her past connection with Ben Willoughby. She had matched with Ben on Tinder and the latter even revealed that he had a lot of her nu*es on his phone.

They had not seen each other in person before meeting on the yacht. It was there that Leigh-Ann discovered that he had been talking to Camille, who was also a part of the crew for nine episodes and was interested in meeting her after the show.

The crew members felt that the awkward situation might bring “more drama” in Ben’s life and his roommate even commented:

"The ghost of Camille is over there, and then we have all the se**al tension you've been accumulating for a long time while you were talking."

Throughout the episode, Ben and Leigh-Ann were seen flirting with each other. They also talked about how they started chatting on Instagram. While working on the beach, Leigh-Ann was impressed with Ben’s body and said that she was “all in or nothing.”

She knew that Ben and Camille were not together yet and were just talking on the phone, so decided to "go for it." Below Deck fans could not understand why the girls were after Ben and reminded Leigh-Ann that there were "plenty of guys" like Ben off the yacht.

jax ☘️ @jaxbra



#belowdeck There's PLENTY of guys like him out there Leigh-Ann There's PLENTY of guys like him out there Leigh-Ann #belowdeck

Below Deck fans slam Ben for flirting with Leigh-Ann behind Camille's back

Before Leigh-Ann's arrival, Ben was talking about visiting Camille once the shooting was over. He had also been talking to her on the phone regularly, informing her all about the crew members.

Below Deck fans slammed him for flirting with Leigh-Ann behind Camille's back and wondered why the girls were after him.

Cassidy Brown @TheSasckMask Ben is cringe and I don’t see any appeal in him whatsoever. The same goes for Ross. #BelowDeck Ben is cringe and I don’t see any appeal in him whatsoever. The same goes for Ross. #BelowDeck https://t.co/xZcVbZwvdk

Reality Shizzzz @realityshizz Every episode Ben turns out to be a bigger ICK than I thought!!!!! #BelowDeck Every episode Ben turns out to be a bigger ICK than I thought!!!!! #BelowDeck https://t.co/vWuRElOQRZ

BelowDeckJohn @BelowDeckJohn Ben is a 7 on dumb, but probably an 8 on looks, so he gets away with it #Belowdeck Ben is a 7 on dumb, but probably an 8 on looks, so he gets away with it #Belowdeck

BelowDeckJohn @BelowDeckJohn So Ben chats with Leigh-Ann FOR A YEAR but gives preference to Camille (who sucks) and who he's known for a hot minute? #belowdeck So Ben chats with Leigh-Ann FOR A YEAR but gives preference to Camille (who sucks) and who he's known for a hot minute? #belowdeck

Keith @AQuietRiot Ben Said Camille Is Out Of Sight Out Of Mind #BelowDeck Ben Said Camille Is Out Of Sight Out Of Mind #BelowDeck https://t.co/PxiafmqCtE

Jessica @Jessica65481190 I'm going to be honest, I'm not seeing the appeal of Ben. His overall vibe isn't for me. #BelowDeck I'm going to be honest, I'm not seeing the appeal of Ben. His overall vibe isn't for me. #BelowDeck

Stingray @Stingrayomega #BelowDeck

Go ahead Ben…tell Leigh-Ann who is hooking up with who….

We wanna see you sweat bullets….🤣🤣🤣 Go ahead Ben…tell Leigh-Ann who is hooking up with who….We wanna see you sweat bullets….🤣🤣🤣 #BelowDeckGo ahead Ben…tell Leigh-Ann who is hooking up with who….We wanna see you sweat bullets….🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/XoS4RSjtuL

What happened on Below Deck season 10 episode 15?

This week on Below Deck, new charter guests boarded the St. David yacht. This was captain Lee's first charter guest after missing out on a lot of guests due to a medical emergency. The crew was shocked to discover that the primary guest's sister-in-law was staying with him in his room while his wife was at home taking care of his three kids.

Angel, one of the charter guests, fell on the stairs of the hot tub. Katie said in a confessional that things were getting serious between him and Ross.

Tune into Bravo every Monday at 8 pm ET to see if Ben officially leaves Camille to be with Leigh-Ann or stays loyal to Camille on Below Deck.

