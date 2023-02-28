"NOT in charge!": Below Deck fans slam Katie for bossing around Tony

Below Deck season 10 episode 14 aired on Bravo this Monday, February 27 at 8 pm ET.

In the episode, deckhand Katie was seen ordering Tony to do his work despite not being his superior. Katie said that Tony had a "great heart" but needed some encouragement to finish his tasks.

Tony, however, complained that Katie started to "boss him around," which was annoying. After noticing Katie do it multiple times, Bosun Ross confronted her about the same and asked her to stop being "assertive."

Katie complained that she worked 10 times harder than Tony and asked if he had complained about her.

Ross clarified that Tony was not the one who had complained and asked her to stop interrupting him when he was talking. He also reminded her that she was "stepping out of line," given the yacht's hierarchy. Katie agreed and said that she was not upset.

Later , Katie said in a confessional that not many men like to listen to a woman and that she was always going to be "bossy."

Below Deck fans slammed Katie for not listening to authorities and trying to tell Tony how to do his job.

BobbiG62 @BobbiG62 Katie CAN'T take it! She's NOT in charge! Ross is one thousand percent RIGHT! Also, she thinks she tells him in a NICE WAY? No she doesn't! Move faster she said? #BelowDeck Katie CAN'T take it! She's NOT in charge! Ross is one thousand percent RIGHT! Also, she thinks she tells him in a NICE WAY? No she doesn't! Move faster she said? #BelowDeck

Below Deck fans slam Katie for trying to use her personal relationship to boss other people

Katie is currently dating Ross, which makes him feel guilty while telling her what to do. Below Deck fans felt that Katie was trying to use her personal relationship to become an authoritative figure.

S 🦋 @heystephheyyy Katie is so annoying. Also why does she like Ross? Yuck #BelowDeck Katie is so annoying. Also why does she like Ross? Yuck #BelowDeck

BobbiG62 @BobbiG62 Katie CAN'T be telling Tony what to do PERIOD! Only Ross and Ben can do that! #BelowDeck Katie CAN'T be telling Tony what to do PERIOD! Only Ross and Ben can do that! #BelowDeck

Reality TV Bliss @RealityTVBliss Katie shouldn’t be calling Ross hunny when he’s reprimanding her for acting as the boss of the other deck crew because she assumed the position because she’s sleeping with Ross #BelowDeck Katie shouldn’t be calling Ross hunny when he’s reprimanding her for acting as the boss of the other deck crew because she assumed the position because she’s sleeping with Ross #BelowDeck

Gabriela Barragan @SailingGabriela Then again, Tony probably feels like Katie thinks she has some sense of superiority or authority because she’s banging the boss #BelowDeck Then again, Tony probably feels like Katie thinks she has some sense of superiority or authority because she’s banging the boss #BelowDeck

♋ JERON 🦀 @thKuShutMeDown



ROSS u created this !!!!!!!

Now she won't listen to authority NOW



#BelowDeck Katie is trippin' 🤢ROSS u created this !!!!!!!Now she won't listen to authority NOW Katie is trippin' 🤢ROSS u created this !!!!!!!Now she won't listen to authority NOW #BelowDeck ⚓ https://t.co/oLsoEqAQrU

What happened on Below Deck season 10 episode 14?

Bravo's description of the episode titled Big Deck Energy reads:

"Chef Rachel delivers a dinner to remember; the crew throws the pageant queen guests a 1980s party; guest LaQuish continues to annoy the interior team; Tony takes issue with Katie; Ross is forced to reprimand his boat crush."

This week, the charter guests received a special dinner party decorated with roses. Chef Rachel prepared a meal considering everyone's dietary restrictions, which was annoying for her. She also provided them with gold Karat shrimp, so that everyone felt special, not just LaQuish, who had asked for a steak covered with gold.

The crew members also organized an 80s special fashion party and had to stay up past 3.00 am to clean up. Despite their multiple efforts to serve the guests, they gave the crew only $1525 per person.

The team members then celebrated Hailey's birthday on the yacht itself. Captain Lee returned to take over the next charter while captain Sandy departed.

Everyone got emotional seeing her leave while captain Sandy said that she was proud of the crew's progress.

