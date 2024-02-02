The Real Housewives of Orange County season 18 potential release date, plot, and more on Bravo

The filming of The Real Housewives of Orange County season 18 began in the first week of January 2024. The shooting is expected to last until April but Bravo hasn’t revealed an official release date for the upcoming season’s premiere. Season 18 won't be available to see until the summer, at the latest, as editing takes many months.

The show focuses on the personal and personal lives of affluent women residing in Orange County, California. Season 18 will bring back some of the old cast members including Tamra Judge, Heather Dubrow, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson, and Jennifer Pedranti.

However, fans are in for a surprise as few stars depart while some make re-entry after a long time. Here’s everything that you need to know about the upcoming season of the long-time show.

Taylor Armstrong won’t be a part of The Real Housewives of Orange County season 18

Taylor Armstrong’s stint on RHOC was short as she announced her departure after featuring in only one season of the long-running Bravo series. The mother of one, who initially rose to fame for starring in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, became the first-ever Housewife to crossover franchise with her RHOC casting in season 17.

However, in November 2023, Taylor confirmed on Instagram she won’t make a comeback when the series returns for season 18. She said:

“Loved spending time with the ladies of RHOC and am thankful I got to give the viewers an update on my life. I’ve made some real friendships that I cherish. Wishing the ladies all the best for season 18. P.S. Adding season 17 to my IMDb.”

In RHOC season 17, Taylor gained traction for butting heads with cast member Heather Dubrow but the stars later resolved the differences in their bond. Notably, Taylor was a full-time Housewife on RHOBH for its first three seasons and later appeared on the show multiple times as a guest.

Shannon Storms Beador to make a comeback after DUI arrest

Shannon made her debut in the series in season 9 and has been a main cast member ever since. It is suggested the filming of The Real Housewives of Orange County season 18 kick-started early for her to document the reality star’s moments with her daughters before they head to school. Shannon returned into action nearly four months after her alleged DUI and hit-and-run arrest.

According to TMZ, she was arrested in September 2023 after driving erratically, crashing into a residential property and clipping a house. Shannon reportedly parked her vehicle in the middle of the street and got out with her dog to make it appear she had been walking her pooch when the police arrived.

If the DUI drama isn’t enough, season 18 will also document Shannon coming face-to-face with fellow cast member Tamra Judge. The duo are no longer on talking terms after their fallout during Thanksgiving.

Alexis Bellino returns to The Real Housewives of Orange County in season 18

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum Alexis Bellino is set to feature in season 18 in a ‘Friend’ capacity. This will be her return to the series after a decade, having left RHOC in 2013 after season 8. Alexis' comeback will potentially affect Shannon as she’s dating the latter’s ex-boyfriend John Janssen.

Additionally, Shannon was also previously sued by Alexis’ ex-husband Jim Bellino, in a highly-publicized defamation suit in 2018.

The upcoming season will be an amalgamation of high-end drama and personal revelations. Amid this, those interested can watch all seasons of The Real Housewives of Orange County on Peacock.